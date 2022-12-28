A video of a little boy trying to start a stick fight during a church nativity play has gone viral online

The hilarious clip shows the boy, dressed as a shepherd, approaching another child to attempt a fight

Several social media users found the boy’s behaviour amusing and innocently playful for his young age

A little boy had social media users busting after his mom posted a video of him adding a different take to a nativity church play.

Netizens were left amused by a boy who tried to start a stick fight during a church play. image: @marissa_chrzan/Instagram

@marissa_chrzan posted the clip on Instagram which shows a group of children standing on stage as they act out a play based on the birth of Jesus Christ.

Her son, who appears to be one of the shepherds is seen approaching another child holding a stick and trying to start a funny stick fight. Thankfully, a woman soon comes to take the boy away and return him to his rightful place on stage.

@marissa_chrzan humorously captioned the post:

“Me: I need you to be on your best behaviour.

“Him: .”

Netizens responded with banter and jokes to the adorable video:

jayc8ch reacted:

“The force is strong in this one!”

s.l.s_d commented:

“ May the force be with you .”

d_olayonwa said:

“Don't worry he's trying to protect baby Jesus from King Herod.”

jaecampbell47 replied:

“How else do you learn to guard the saviour of souls? ”Sword fight.”

karen_.leggett responded:

“I had twin boys who were "miscast " as angels, who sung "oh come all ye faithful " SO LOUDLY it rattled the audiences fillings......now 23 they still make me smile every day❤️❤️❤️.”

Marsserenity wrote:

“My son af when he was a child, always in trouble , but he grew up to be a solid young man and helped me buy a house . Don’t worry mama, he’ll be just fine.”

adi_singh_kalhans reacted:

“Birth of Jesus X Starwars.”

