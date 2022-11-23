A video of a little boy fiddling with a fridge as he figures out how to open it has been circulating online

The clip shows him slamming the double-door fridge which had been tied closed with a cloth to prevent him from opening it

The tiny tot eventually manages to open it, leaving many users taken aback by his mischievous strategy

A video of a little boy strategically opening a fridge despite his parents' efforts to keep it closed left South African social media users stunned and amused.

SA peeps were amazed by a little man's ability to open a fridge that had been tied closed.

The footage was posted on Twitter by Kulani (@kulanicool) and showed the young chap slamming the double-door fridge, which had been tied closed with a cloth to prevent him from opening it.

He slams the doors, which results in the cloth sliding down to his reach, and he unties the knot with great skill before opening the fridge. Shu! What a young mastermind.

"Parenting is a test ," Kulani captioned the tweet.

Mzansi peeps could not help but laugh at the mischievous toddler's antics. Check out the video and the comments below:

@DudaAqhama wrote:

"It's one thing doing bad, not knowing you're doing bad; this kid knew! His intention was straightforward Disrespect!."

@Bruhimouttahere replied:

"Nah it can't be no baby thinking like that. it's giving little man vibes."

@iamMthiko said:

"Why is the video short I wanted to see what he was taking in the fridge ."

@PociaMzondi wrote:

"Into engizo mshaya Yona mangimtholawiiiiii I fridge lam Elisha sha."

@Mad_ziba responded:

"Modern refrigerators must-have keys, the cute little things a getting more clever."

@king_columbas reacted:

"The kid is smart I'll give it to him ."

@Lereesky wrote:

"Problem solving skills on point."

@SlevinBessick said:

"Engineer in the making ."

