A cheating gent left Mzansi peeps in utter disbelief when he bribed a repair man with R200 not to fix his phone

The dude wrote some elaborate notes placed under the phone cover and hid the money that lay inside

SA netizens couldn't believe the act, with many wondering why people go to such crazy lengths to cheat

A cheating boyfriend went above and beyond to hide his misdeeds by bribing a repair man to fix his phone with R200 to leaving it broken.

An unfaithful boyfriend bribed a repair man with R200 to leave his phone busted, and peeps were defeated. Images: @SavageMaveriick/ Twitter, bymuratdeniz/ Getty Images

Source: UGC

@SavageMaveriick the snaps of the weird ordeal on the Blue Bird app. The first pic shows an old iPhone model with a severally cracked screen. Once the repair man opened the back of the phone, he saw a note underneath it detailing the owner's situation.

The desperate man claimed that he purposely threw his phone to the floor while using the wrong word ('through' instead of 'threw'). There's still more to the note the dude hid. The other side of it showed his desire for it to remain broken, with R200 worth of notes being present.

Peeps couldn't believe the length that someone would go to just to cheat peacefully. See the comments below:

@Virgoba79824785 said:

"Imagine getting cheated on by a guy who doesn't know the difference between through and threw."

@halalisanix mentioned:

"But a normal dude doesn't write "i" like that."

@Alexis102474 posted:

@siino____ commented:

"Because if you don’t wanna lose the person, why u even doing it?"

@Sue_Mvelase said:

"Before I read the note, I thought it was someone cheating on an exam People have all the time in the world Ayibo."

@OzzieGqada shared:

@Malebah mentioned:

"Cheating but opallwa ke spelling."

@pontshomotsepe_ said:

"This can’t be a real thing "

Source: Briefly News