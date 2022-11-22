A dad brought tons of belly laughs from Mzansi peeps when he referred to his son as an automatic gate opener

The young man begrudgingly walked towards the fence while the dad made some witty commentary about his actions

South Africans were left in tears from the father's words and added to the joke by saying similar things

A dad split South African sides when he made hilarious comments about his son and called him his automatic gate opener.

A witty father referred to his son as an automatic gate opener, making Mzansi peeps lose it. Images: the.adriaan.gerber/ TikTok

Source: UGC

the.adriaan.gerber posted the clip on TikTok, and Mzansi's parents were quick to chime in with what their kids were like. The supposed "automatic gate opener" wasn't too pleased with the task given to him and wasn't eager to open it in the slightest.

The clip also brought some memories of South African peep's childhood. A name being shouted out by a pushy parental figure telling you to do something when you clearly don't want to is something most people have experienced.

The end of the clip shows how grumpy the young dude is as he opens the gate while keeping his dead low. South Africans loved the commentary given and shared some witty comments

See the responses below:

Dani_Rose08 said:

"My 'gate opener' has the same mood... Must be the same brand."

Boitumelo Sebola176 mentioned:

"That mood says the battery might be dying. Please charge it with some pizza always works well after that."

Rethabile Job commented:

"I'm 29 years old and I'm still my dad's gate opener when I visit home.... The gate opener after me refuses to open the gate (it's a 2000 model)"

tshepang567 posted:

"My gate opener refuse to open at night and when it rains Sometimes it pretends to be sleeping "

Zethu shared:

"This was my whole childhood "

user2698136698917 said:

"I got a dishwasher many years ago that I use now! "

OratileMoshoette mentioned:

"I think the batteries are dying "

man_ commented:

"Loadshedding doesn't affect this automatic gate opener."

Source: Briefly News