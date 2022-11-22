A group of friends were mixing the drinks for their bash, and it looked like an especially deadly alcoholic mix

A video circulated on Twitter showing a cocktail mix with several spirits, including Russian Bear and Gordon's gin

Online users had differing reactions to the video as people discussed whether they would ever try the punch

A video showing a group of friends making a deadly punch caused a stir on Twitter. The deadly-looking alcoholic mix did not appetise many people.

A video of friends mixing together their punch for a party and netizens were amazed. Image: @_Mashudu_M

People shared their opinions about whether they would try the drink with over three different spirits mixed into it. People cracked jokes about what could make them want to try the deadly mix.

Friends shock SA with alcoholic cocktail

A video shared by @_Mashudu_M on Twitter shows some friends mixing Russian bear Gordon's and Smirnoff vodka and 4th Street wine in a cooler box. They were making a fruit punch for their party, and the mixture of spirits is what had SA up in arms. Watch the video below:

Mzansi peeps often see strange alcohol hacks. The video was captioned asking if people would drink the mixture. Online users responded with some making adjustments to the recipe.

@yonwaba_mzizi commented:

"Yes. If you remove 4th street."

@tau_sello commented:

"That’s how alcohol poisoning is manufactured."

@Edlyne_27 commented:

"Once I see Russian Bear you can count me out."

@_Teto12_ commented:

"I have concerns."

@TaureanNam commented:

"If there was no 4th Street, I'd drink it provided there is no work 3 days after."

@Avii_we commented:

"It doesn't even look like it tastes nice."

@PlantFather2 commented:

"If you do this beyond 1st year you lame."

@mveloh1 commented:

"Aneeeeva… infact I’m calling the police on anyone that attempts this."

@_Queen_Fifi commented:

"If I was in Grade 9 maybe."

