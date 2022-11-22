A video of a group of dancers left many people impressed by their talent as they moved in unison

Netizens had compliments for the energetic four guys who were doing their thing to a groovy amapiano beat

Netizens have nothing bad to say about the ruby video as they were proud that the South African dances were being taught to foreigners

A video on international dancers doing South African dance made rounds on social media. People were excited to see them catch on to a local beat.

Four dancers did their thing to a South African song, and online users were thoroughly impressed. Image:@jah_vinny_23

Their dance had South Africans gushing. Online users could not stop complimenting the man who taught the dance.

International dance does the most to South African beat

A video posted by @jah_vinny_23 shows four men doing the most to a South African beat. The video shows @tebzadiphehlo with the dancers he taught. They can be heard entertaining the crowd with their flawless moves. Watch the video below:

One of the men in the clip, @isaacmik, even thanked Tebza for teaching them. Many netizens had nothing but compliments for them as they let loose. Many were also proud to be taught the dance by a South African.

"Tebza to the world."

"For me it's the way you are having so much fun."

"So proud of you."

"Woow... You killed it."

"The energy is resembling Makhadzi."

"I thoroughly enjoyed this."

"It's the fact that I just watched this vid on Tik tok. They got moves for days yoooh"

"This is the Gent that teaches spantsula overseas."

"Red t-shirt and facial expression."

"Beautiful."

