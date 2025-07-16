A waitress moved thousands showing her using hard-earned tips to buy groceries for her grandparents

The video captured her saving money and then delivering a trolley full of essentials

This selfless act highlighted the importance of family and demonstrating the profound impact of giving back

A Spur waitress touched hearts online after using her tip money to buy groceries for her grateful grandparents. Image: @nomfundombatha27

Source: TikTok

A heartwarming TikTok video shared by user @nomfundombatha27 has moved thousands of South Africans. The Spur waitress used her hard-earned tips to bless her grandparents with a trolley full of groceries, touching many on social media.

The video begins with Nomfundo showing her name tag at work, proudly displaying her position at Spur. She then shows a stash of money she had saved from tips. The next scenes reveal her pushing a fully loaded cart of essentials, eggs, chicken, milk, cooking oil, and more, on her way to visit her grandparents.

Upon arrival, she captures the pure joy on their faces. Her grandmother and grandfather can’t contain their happiness and quickly embrace her with heartfelt hugs. Their reaction is one of pride, gratitude, and overwhelming love. Viewers noted the grandparents’ joy was not just about the groceries but about the thoughtfulness and care their granddaughter had shown.

"Nomfundo's generous gesture inspires many

The touching gesture has gained massive attention, with comments praising Nomfundo for her selflessness and work ethic. Others shared how the video made them emotional, reminding them of their own grandparents.

In a time when economic hardship is a daily reality for many, stories like these highlight the importance of family and the power of small, consistent efforts. Nomfundo’s video is a reminder that gratitude and giving back start at home, even if it means using your tips from a long shift to make a difference.

A young Spur employee warmed Mzansi’s hearts by buying groceries for her grandparents using saved-up tips. Image: @nomfundombatha27

Source: TikTok

Here's how Mzansi reacted to the video

Angelgir77 wrote:

"You’ll stay blessed beyond measure, dear. 🙌🏻"

Jennifer Booi said:

"I always tip, but this made me realise just how important it is. I’ll never stop."

Madeline said:

"Aww, I’m not crying, this is so beautiful. May God bless you. ❤️🥺"

Tpee asked:

"So, all grandparents love marshmallows? 😂🥰"

Ndumiso wrote:

"May your pockets never run dry."

MrsMosiaRuth added:

"I'm here for the snacks. 🥰"

Dowba wrote:

"I hope you never lack anything. Stay blessed, more is coming your way."

Nokeaco shared:

"I love that you understand older people crave sweet things. You did exactly what was needed. ♥️"

Londie Vilakazi commented:

"If you've ever lived with your grandparents, you know they love those tasty treats in their groceries; those little things make them happy. 😊"

