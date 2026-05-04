A South African man living with kidney disease opened up about his daily battle in a TikTok video that has left Mzansi heartbroken. Real Bulo Traders, based in a Joburg township, shared the mountain of medication he gets through every single month.

TikToker Real Bulo Traders is in stage 5 of his disease. Images: Real Bulo Traders

Source: TikTok

He also explained how a broken electricity transformer make his treatment nearly impossible.

No power, no relief

Managing kidney disease is hard enough on its own. Doing it in a shack with no electricity is something else entirely. Real Bulo Traders gets dialysis-related medication every month, and it has to be warmed up before use.

Without power, that becomes a daily mission. He described how the fluid feels like it comes straight out of a fridge when he puts it into his body. Winter makes everything worse, leaving him wanting to stay in bed all day.

He was honest about the gap between what he needs and what he can actually access. Some of the medications he requires are unavailable at hospitals, and financially, they are out of his reach.

See the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the situation

ladywithawhip21 commented:

“This is who we should be donating to.”

MpilohMhlungu said:

“After 35, health becomes your wealth. 😭”

khosi wrote:

“Social workers need to make a plan for you to have an RDP house. 🤞”

HangwiCindy01❤️ noted:

“Yoh! My daughter is also going through a lot with this medication, as she is only 11 years old. 😭”

Masiluxe Supplier Movement commented:

“My mom had kidney failure. I understand what you’re going through.”

Source: Briefly News