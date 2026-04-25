A South African traveller declared Tanzania the top destination for hair services after flying to Dar es Salaam just for a professional glow-up

The video shared on Instagram left viewers inspired by the high-quality results and the creator’s ‘rich auntie’ vacation aesthetic

Viewers were filled with praise for the precision of the stylists, while others added the experience to their travel bucket list

A local creator documented a visit from top-tier hair stylists to her hotel during her tour of Tanzania. Image: @kgopotjo_lebepe

Source: Instagram

A social media influencer left all the local saloons and opted for international expertise, just as she was about to start her vacation with her girls.

The clip gained traction after Instagram user @kgopolo_lebepe shared a detailed vlog of her beauty journey on 20 March 2026.

While embarking on a Tanzanian ladies’ tour, she revealed that she no longer gets her hair done in South Africa before going on holiday there. Instead, she waits to land in Tanzania to visit a specific stylist she discovered on social media.

Choosing Tanzania stylists for a specific style

Aiming for a ‘rich auntie’ theme for her trip, Instagram user @kgopolo_lebepe visited Dar es Salaam, where she had three stylists working simultaneously. They completed her look in just three hours. The creator was so impressed by the stylists’ work that she ranked their services above those of other African giants.

Watch the Instagram reel below:

SA loves the Tanzanian hairstyle

The clip gained traction, with nearly 300 social media users flooding the comments to express their views. Many viewers were impressed by the stylists’ work and complimented the creator. Some users from Tanzania welcomed the woman and wished her a happy holiday. Others tagged their friends as motivation, saying they needed to work hard and be able to afford a similar lifestyle. One viewer said she thought she was dramatic for travelling from Johannesburg to Pretoria for hairstyles and noted that she loves the creator’s content.

The final result led the traveller to rank Tanzania as her favourite destination for professional hair services. Image: @kgopotjo_lebepe

Source: Instagram

User @iamzoephakathi commented:

"And here I thought when I travelled from Johannesburg to Pretoria for a hair salon, I was being dramatic."

User @itukubheka said:

"Oh, honey. You went and ate that up."

User @tbell8611 added:

"Love getting my hair braided in Tanzania! I go to Binti Mabutu. They’ll braid as you get your pedicure 😩."

User @m_thapss shared:

"@bohlokwa_bophelo, We need to work hard so we can do our hair internationally, sis 🔥🙌😍."

User @impowering.women commented:

"Yoh! You have money! We have many hairstylists who can do that hairstyle in South Africa. Remember, we have people from Africa, too. Unless you already planned to go there, not just for the hairstyle. It's beautiful ❤️."

User @khanyants said:

"Please! This is so cool🔥."

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Source: Briefly News