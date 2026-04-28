South African-Japanese TV personality Lalla Hirayama is officially off the market as she married her long-term partner

Hirayama and her now-husband, Ross Mcilroy, sealed the deal in a dreamy Scottish-themed wedding ceremony

The couple is yet to post some of the photos from the celebrations, however their guests did as they could not contain their excitement

Lalla Hirayama married her long-term boyfriend Ross Mcilroy. Image: Lalla_hirayama

Source: Instagram

TV personality Lalla Hirayama is officially Mrs Mcilroy! The former Craz-e TV presenter married her long-term partner in what looked like a culturally themed, dreamy wedding.

Photos of Lalla's wedding day surface

Although the official wedding pictures are yet to be shared by Lalla and her man, attendees could not contain their excitement, so they posted them on their Instagram stories.

Fans had previously questioned Lalla's disappearance from the limelight, questioning why she went MIA. News of her engagement flew around, with many fans speculating that she chose to live a private life.

On her Instagram stories, photos and snippets taken by their guests were shared, and she was tagged in them. Lalla herself even re-shared some and also showed off the decorations at the venue, believed to be in Cape Town.

Their cultures were both celebrated as they blended Scottish and Japanese themes in their outfits.

Lalla Hirayama married her partner Ross Mcilroy in a culturally-themed wedding. Image: Lalla_hirayama

Source: Instagram

As Lalla enjoys her honeymoon, fans anticipate stunning wedding portraits or videos, which are expected to be shared by Lalla.

Lalla Hirayama gets real about her mental health

In 2023, Hirayama took a deliberate step back from the limelight, saying she was dealing with her mental health issues. If that was not enough, in March 2025, Hirayama opened up about her Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) journey.

In an emotionally packed Instagram post, Lalla wrote:

"Since I last shared my experiences a few years ago, so much has changed. I’ve moved to a smaller town🏡that offers a more peaceful & organic way of living, & I made the brave decision to leave the entertainment industry to focus on my small business & my mental health🧠.

"My PCOS symptoms have significantly improved, while I’ve gained a bit of weight…😅now happily sitting at 60kg from a previous 52-54kg, I believe this is a healthy shift for my body. About four months ago, I had my bust implants removed, which has greatly alleviated my fatigue issues and my anxiety."

Lamiez's father attends wedding

In a previous report from Briefly News, also having a dreamy cultural wedding was TV and radio star Lamiez Holworthy. Videos and photos of Lamiez's celebrations went viral, but fans wondered if her father, Chicco Twala, attended.

Turns out that the music producer Chicco Twala did indeed attend his famous daughter Lamiez Holworthy's wedding in North West province.

The Metro FM radio personality topped the trends list on Sunday, 12 April 2026, when she and Khuli Chana tied the knot in Mahikeng, surrounded by family and friends. South Africans commented on the recent video of Twala at Holworthy's wedding over the weekend.

Source: Briefly News