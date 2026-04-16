Legendary music producer Chicco Twala attended his famous daughter Lamiez Holworthy's wedding in North West province

The Metro FM radio personality made headlines on Sunday, 12 April 2026, when she and Khuli Chana tied the knot in Mahikeng

South Africans commented on the recent video of Twala at Holworthy's wedding over the weekend

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Stoan Seate Shares a Video of Chicco Twala at Lamiez Holworthy's Wedding: "Father of The Bride"

Source: Twitter

TV personality and musician Stoan Seate recently posted a video of Chicco Twala at his daughter Lamiez Holworthy's wedding in Mahikeng.

Twala and Holworthy previously trended on social media when they were spotted dancing together in a cute video in 2025.

The former Bongo Maffin member shared a video of Chicco Twala on his Instagram account on Wednesday, 15 April 2026.

"Kgosi ya di kgosi. (King of kings). Father of the bride. The timeless @ChiccoTwala. KhuliwedsLamiez," he captioned the clip.

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SA reacts to the video of Twala and Seate

Ssweetdiva responded:

"Akagugi uChico bakhi. He looked like this since I was 3 years old.🙈 Is he married? Asking for a friend🙃."

Mateemane reacted:

"Lenyalo la Setswana ke diphala," 🙌🔥❤️ (A Tswana wedding is about the band).

Mamntombi Gumede said:

"Babahle abantu😍," (Beautiful people).

Roecee Elizabeth commented:

"I didn't realize the other one is Stoan Seate. Naye (he also) he is aging gracefully."

Mokoka Kgotso wrote:

"Chicco Twala, is a living legend."

Yvette Maziya responded:

"Lamiez has her dad's smile."

Tebogo Ngesi said:

"The Quincy Jones of Mzansi. Best producer of all time in SA."

Inimba Phakama Rise reacted:

"Oh bethuna, I was wondering where is this awesome daddy’s girl."

Mcdonald Chocos Mpogeng replied:

"Tyma (the dad) is looking great."

Mmapula Stephina responded:

"And mara their noses says it all."

Remihle wrote:

"My first celebrity crush was 'The Father of the Bride'."

Mbalibusolenga responded:

"Kushoda, I cut, (He just needs the haircut). 🤣🤣 But he still looks the same👌."

Letlhogonolo Leteane wrote:

"At 65 looking like a 40-year-old ta Chicco."

Tsakane Nozolile Maqayiya reacted:

"I got so much respect for my brother, buti (brother) Sello."

KwaTogu said:

"He is a legend."

Lerato Taye replied:

"Goneng ke botsa ka papa Chicco gore o ne a le kae? (I have been asking where her father, Chicco, is). He is still looking very dope."

Doris Ntshole Rakole responded:

"We miss you, Manelo."

Sarah Culley wrote:

"Wow, Chicco is getting old now. Yo, I used to have a crush on him back in the 80s and 90s."

Diemiso Ramoholi said:

"Ne re sa tsebe (we didn't know). This is beautiful."

Stoan Seate posts a video with Chicco Twala at Lamiez Holworthy's wedding. Image: Lee_Raa_Tuu_M

Source: Instagram

The Funny Chef's speech at BFF Lamiez Holworthy's wedding impresses South Africans

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African media personality and actress Lebogang Tlokana, known as The Funny Chef, delivered a speech at Lamiez Holworthy and Khulani "Khuli Chana" Morule's recent wedding ceremony.

The former Our Perfect Wedding TV personality's moving speech at her best friend's wedding captured hearts over the weekend.

South Africans on social media commented on Tlokana's wedding speech in Mahikeng, North West province.

Source: Briefly News