South African media personality The Funny Chef delivered a speech at Lamiez Holworthy and Khulani Morule's recent wedding ceremony

The former Our Perfect Wedding TV personality's moving speech at her best friend's wedding captured hearts over the weekend

South Africans on social media commented on Tlokana's wedding speech in Mahikeng

The Funny Chef's speech at BFF Lamiez Holworthy's wedding leaves SA emotional

Source: Instagram

TV personality and actress Lebohang Tlokana, known as The Funny Chef, had social media buzzing for her speech at her best friend, Lamiez Holworthy's, wedding in Mahikeng.

Tlokana previously trended on social media when she revealed that her close friend advised her to wear makeup during birth.

Social media user @PuleMapule shared a clip of The Funny Chef's video on his Instagram account on Sunday, 12 April 2026.

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South Africans react to The Funny Chef's Speech

Kgosigadi.Sego said:

"I’m sorry. 😭I’m still asking myself who made that gorgeous dress."

Just_thobsie wrote:

"Before you die, experience the love of a writer, poet, or a painter and a rapper❤️."

M_a_p_u_l_a22 responded:

"Please, I was waiting for this moment❤️❤️😢🔥🔥🔥."

Sweetnessmona_ reacted:

"The Funny Chef looking all sorts of hot🔥❤️."

Boitshokosgudla replied:

"@the_funnychef, your transformation is noticeable, mama, you look 🔥, and congratulations to @lamiez_holworthy 💐💐🎉."

Alphi_siphi responded:

"Oh, wow 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Didiii.Morule wrote:

"Oh, man 😍😍😍."

Thelmamakakane replied:

"At the end of the video, I noticed the lady on the left is wearing the same dress as Tirelo Mseleku 😍."

Leago. Eva reacted:

"This is so beautiful. 😍 Mara wa kwaikwai e red ka seshwapha kemang. Why a rukisa this kind of an outfit 😢."

Gwendelinemnisi replied:

"Congratulations, Lamiez and Hubby😍😍."

2107cynthia responded:

"@the_funnvchef kore all along re re o ko diet(eng), weight loss kate wa itsi gore o ya ko lenyalong la aunt wa baby 😍😍🔥🔥 be le le botse 😂😍."

S_khena73 reacted:

"Love you, Lamz halala ❤️❤️😍."

Princessmelamane wrote:

"Beautiful lady. And a beautiful gown and beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌."

08i0804 responded:

"A simple, elegant wedding."

Pully0211 replied:

"I decided to get married because of the dress, not because of the man😂😂😂😂😂😂."

2107cynthia commented:

"@the_funnvchef kore all along re re o ko diet(eng), weight loss kate wa itsi gore o ya ko lenyalong la aunt wa baby. 😍😍🔥🔥 Be le le botse", (😂😍😍.

S_khena73 responded:

"I love you, Lamz halala." ❤️❤️😍

Princessmelamane said:

"Beautiful lady. And a beautiful gown and a beautiful bride❤️❤️❤️❤️🙌."

Pully0211 reacted:

"I decided to get married because of the dress, not because of the man😂😂😂😂😂😂."

08i0804 wrote:

"A simple, elegant wedding."

Miss_rogue_lentz said:

"@nape_mathabatha and the 👠 🔥🔥🔥."

Samunicolemoyo responded:

"Wedding of the year 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Sarah278217 replied:

"Amen."

Ngaziolisie wrote:

"Perfect🔥🔥🔥."

The Funny Chef's speech at BFF Lamiez Holworthy's wedding leaves SA emotional

Source: Facebook

Power couple Khuli Chana and Lamiez Holworthy live it up on holiday in Portugal

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Khuli Chana and his wife, Lamiez Holworthy, recently jetted off to Portugal for a romantic getaway.

The couple shared some videos from their exciting adventure, complete with breathtaking sights and stylish outfits.

Now back in South Africa, the pair opened up about their experience, and fans got to see what they got up to after spending over a week abroad.

Source: Briefly News