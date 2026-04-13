Popular Smoke & Mirrors actor, Albert Khoza, who portrayed the character of a sangoma Ngcuka, has reacted to the show ending

Khoza took to his social media account to bid farewell to his villain character, who starred opposite Jaxon (played by Meshack Mavuso)

ETV confirmed in 2025 that the popular telenovela will not be renewed and has been cancelled for good after three seasons

Actor Albert "Ibokwe" Khoza bids farewell to 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Images: TVBlogsByMlu and @etvsnm

Source: Twitter

Award-winning actor Albert "Ibokwe" Khoza recently took to his social media to pay tribute to eTV's Smoke & Mirrors, where he played the villainous Ngcuka.

eTV surprised its viewers in 2025 when it announced that the popular TV show had been cancelled after 4 seasons.

The popular actor said goodbye to the show on his Instagram account on 12 April 2026.

"3 seasons later. Here we are, the end of Smoke and Mirrors, what a journey. There are so many people to thank for it. But firstly, gratitude to the producers of the show and to @etvonline. I'd like to thank our crew, who are usually overlooked. Thanks to my fellow cast members who did an incredible job. But most importantly, to the viewers and fans of the show, thank you for your love and support throughout. On to the next one and the one after that one. Enkosi (Thank you)," he said.

The channel also bid farewell to the telenovela on its X account on Friday, 11 April 2026.

Soapie fans respond to the show ending and Khoza's post

Tupana_consulting said:

"Amazing work 👏👏❤️."

Actress Nthatimoshesh replied:

"You were magnificent 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍."

Bhengu_mlondi responded:

"What an ART!🎭❤️🎥."

Bongy_carlow reacted:

"You were the best, we knew ukuthi nje kwafika wena kuzonyiwa, (When you were on the show, it's going down). 9 PM won't be the same."

Khanya_greens reacted:

"What you did with this role can never be undone. 🥹💐 What an honour to have it with my own two eyes.🙌🏾✨."

Khosimashifane said:

"Talent at its best👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾."

_mandisa_samantha re reponded:

"😍😍😍😍I am hoping to see more of you on our screens."

Guavajoosh replied:

"More life and more fire to you in your upcoming adventures ✨✨✨.'

Theonlylehono wrote:

"You're so talented❤️❤️🔥🔥."

@JabzinSA replied:

"And thank you for keeping us entertained for the past 3 seasons, even though season two was not up to scratch, but I really enjoy #SmokeandMirrors."

@QueenNgcamu said:

"I was thoroughly entertained, a class act performance from everyone, Thandiswa and Jackson, cannot be undone."

@Sindoe_ZA commented:

"I watched Smoke & Mirrors religiously, but have been away since the end of Jan, so I haven't been watching. Why are episodes not uploaded on eVOD?"

Albert "Ibokwe" Khoza says goodbye to 'Smoke & Mirrors' as Ngcuka. Image:etvSnM

Source: Twitter

Actress Ayanda Bandla bids farewell to Smoke & Mirrors in a video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that talented actress Ayanda Bandla bid farewell to eTV's popular telenovela Smoke & Mirrors.

The channel surprised South Africans in 2025, when it canceled the TV show after four seasons.

Fans of the popular telenovela took to social media to comment on the ending of the TV show.

Source: Briefly News