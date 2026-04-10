Talented actress Ayanda Bandla has bid farewell to eTV's popular telenovela Smoke & Mirrors

The channel surprised South Africans in 2025, when it canceled the TV show after four seasons

Fans of the telenovela took to social media to comment on the ending of the TV show

Ayanda Bandla reacts to 'Smoke & Mirrors' finale. Image: JabuMcdonald

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite actress Ayanda Bandla, who plays the role of Thandiswa, recently said goodbye to eTV's cancelled telenovela Smoke & Mirrors on social media.

Bandla also welcomed the cast of Emzini, who will replace Smoke & Mirrors from Monday, 13 April 2026.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared a clip of the actress's video on his X account on Friday, 10 April 2026.

"Smoke and Mirrors officially comes to an end tonight on eTV at 9 pm," he captioned the clip.

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In the video, Bandla says: "We are almost at the finish line. I'm excited, it's a little bittersweet because we have to say goodbye to such an amazing show and an amazing cast. But it's also exciting because we have Emzini coming up, and it's looking amazing with an awesome cast. One thing you can look forward to is the finale of Smoke & Mirrors. It's going to be tear-j*rk*ng. And, it's a finale that we've all been waiting for.

"I want to say, thank you to all of you, South Africa, thank you for sticking with us on the 9 pm slot."

Soapie fans bid farewell to the show

@Iam_Gadifele replied:

"MaTha, Petu-Dollar, and Mamiki, I love them so much."

@ThabangMog55308 responded:

"ETV is shutting down everything."

@Jabu_Macdonald commented:

"New show is in the works."

@RefilweSeboko said:

"Sesame Studios is ending everything."

@MihleBongco responded:

"Season 1 was so good."

@vigilanceblues replied:

"One of the best telenovelas to come out on ETV."

@_tryzonzama commented:

"Can Mam’ Nomeva come at least before the ending?"

@DoreenMasinga said:

"Yhuuu!! Isitha and House of Zwide are no longer safe. ETV is on operation, close everything."

@bab_hlabisa reacted:

"How many episodes are left, kodwa?"

@shireenhlalele replied:

"But this one was better. How did House of Zwide escape this? Even Scandal is better than HOZ. What the heck is going on there by eTV Jabu?"

@Miss_Thola responded:

"So you're telling me a Zulu-dubbed hor* (that) House of Zwide is doing better than Scandal and Smoke and Mirrors? Phela that show okare ba dladisa, it's so bad. I only watch it because of 4 people."

@Tsar_Ni said:

"They will be playing the old ones now."

@G_M_Dlamini wrote:

"One thing about etv, they love cashing all in on risks. ETV, I'm pretty sure, they'll replace the telenovela with a Zulu-dubbed Indian series."

Ayanda Bandla says goodbye to 'Smoke & Mirrors'. Image: etvSnM

Source: UGC

Skeem Saam actress Nozipho Langa lifts the lid on her role in Emzini

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Muvhango actress and content creator Nozipho 'Nozi' Langa-Malao recently discussed her latest role on Emzini.

The Skeem Saam star, who plays Glenda on the SABC1 TV show, opens up about playing Mmaphefo on the eTV telenovela.

Fans of the actress previously commented on Langa-Malao's new character.

Source: Briefly News