Actress Nomsa Buthelezi Celebrates her Latest Role in 'Emzini'
- Talented TV personality and actress Nomsa Buthelezi is grateful to have landed a role on eTV's new TV show Emzini
- Buthelezi will star opposite award-winning actors Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, and Dumisani Mbebe on the telenovela
- ETV fans previously took to social media to congratulate Buthelezi on her latest character
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Former Black Gold and The Queen actress Nomsa Buthelezi opens up about her latest character in eTV's upcoming TV show, Emzini: A Family Legacy.
Buthelezi will star opposite Skeem Saam actress Nozi Langa, who has joined the TV show as a cleaner, Mmaphefo, on the latest telenovela.
Daily Sun reported on Friday, 10 April 2026, that the legendary actress revealed on her social media account that she went to audition for her latest role, broke and broken.
This comes after the star shared that she had not been able to land any acting roles in months since starring on BET_Africa's cancelled telenovela Black Gold.
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"I gave my all in the audition because I wanted the universe to change my 'Why God' to 'Wow God'. I'm healing, I'm rebuilding brick by brick," added Buthelezi.
Social media user @ta_hlumza shared on his X account on 24 March 2026 that Buthelezi has scored a role on the eTV show.
"Nomsa Buthelezi joined the cast of Emzini, the new telenovela coming to eTV this April," he wrote.
Social media users comment on the upcoming TV show
Bukie Nameka said:
"I like one thing ngawe ungu (about you). You are a die-hard. We are proud of you, Sisi."
Duduzile Nkosi wrote:
"All the best, sis."
IamShaylene Shay responded:
"God sees all. God doubles blessings."
Prince Khumalo reacted:
"Love her so much with her big, kind heart of gold."
Lebogang Tsheola MacDyke replied:
"Amazing things. Well deserved, darling. Congratulations."
Miss V commented:
It's destiny. You deserve it. That's your calling, right there, mama."
Tumi Seane said:
"I can't wait to watch it, my Sisi."
Zanele Dipheko reacted:
"When the time is right.......siyakubongela Sisi and I know you will perform."
Moeti Nelisile Innocentia wrote:
"Congratulations, sister."
Papy Phablo said:
"I know you, and I understand that look very well, kuzo shuba manje (it's time) Gogo yes."
Nobuhle Maka Azonotha replied:
"Congratulations on your new baby, by that I mean your new role. I can't wait to see you on my screen, watching you every day, my favourite person."
Andy AndileThe GreatMamabolo said:
"My friendooooo. Congratulations."
Zamantimande L Madonsela wrote:
"Congratulations! I'm so happy for you."
Former The Queen actress Nomsa Buthelezi joins Black Gold
In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Our Perfect Wedding TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi bagged a role on Mandla N's series.
Buthelezi, who is famously known for her character as Brutus Khoza's wife on The Queen, will play a brothel queen on the show.
Fans of the TV personality took to social media this week to congratulate her on her latest role and to comment on the show.
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Source: Briefly News
Rae Seleme (Entertainment editor) Rae Seleme is a seasoned entertainment writer who kickstarted her writing career on TVSA. She has published articles on Iharare, ZAlebs, The South African before joining Briefly News. Rae obtained her BA Media Studies degree at the University of Limpopo, a copywriting postgraduate diploma from AAA School of Advertising and a PGCE at Unisa. Email: contact@briefly.co.za