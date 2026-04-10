Talented TV personality and actress Nomsa Buthelezi is grateful to have landed a role on eTV's new TV show Emzini

Buthelezi will star opposite award-winning actors Wiseman Mncube, Khabonina Qubeka, and Dumisani Mbebe on the telenovela

ETV fans previously took to social media to congratulate Buthelezi on her latest character

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Nomsa Buthelezi joins eTV's 'Emzini'. Images: Jabu McDonald

Source: Twitter

Former Black Gold and The Queen actress Nomsa Buthelezi opens up about her latest character in eTV's upcoming TV show, Emzini: A Family Legacy.

Buthelezi will star opposite Skeem Saam actress Nozi Langa, who has joined the TV show as a cleaner, Mmaphefo, on the latest telenovela.

Daily Sun reported on Friday, 10 April 2026, that the legendary actress revealed on her social media account that she went to audition for her latest role, broke and broken.

This comes after the star shared that she had not been able to land any acting roles in months since starring on BET_Africa's cancelled telenovela Black Gold.

"I gave my all in the audition because I wanted the universe to change my 'Why God' to 'Wow God'. I'm healing, I'm rebuilding brick by brick," added Buthelezi.

Social media user @ta_hlumza shared on his X account on 24 March 2026 that Buthelezi has scored a role on the eTV show.

"Nomsa Buthelezi joined the cast of Emzini, the new telenovela coming to eTV this April," he wrote.

Social media users comment on the upcoming TV show

Bukie Nameka said:

"I like one thing ngawe ungu (about you). You are a die-hard. We are proud of you, Sisi."

Duduzile Nkosi wrote:

"All the best, sis."

IamShaylene Shay responded:

"God sees all. God doubles blessings."

Prince Khumalo reacted:

"Love her so much with her big, kind heart of gold."

Lebogang Tsheola MacDyke replied:

"Amazing things. Well deserved, darling. Congratulations."

Miss V commented:

It's destiny. You deserve it. That's your calling, right there, mama."

Tumi Seane said:

"I can't wait to watch it, my Sisi."

Zanele Dipheko reacted:

"When the time is right.......siyakubongela Sisi and I know you will perform."

Moeti Nelisile Innocentia wrote:

"Congratulations, sister."

Papy Phablo said:

"I know you, and I understand that look very well, kuzo shuba manje (it's time) Gogo yes."

Nobuhle Maka Azonotha replied:

"Congratulations on your new baby, by that I mean your new role. I can't wait to see you on my screen, watching you every day, my favourite person."

Andy AndileThe GreatMamabolo said:

"My friendooooo. Congratulations."

Zamantimande L Madonsela wrote:

"Congratulations! I'm so happy for you."

Nomsa Buthelezi lands a role in 'Emzini'. Images: NomsaButhelezi

Source: Facebook

Former The Queen actress Nomsa Buthelezi joins Black Gold

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that former Our Perfect Wedding TV personality Nomsa Buthelezi bagged a role on Mandla N's series.

Buthelezi, who is famously known for her character as Brutus Khoza's wife on The Queen, will play a brothel queen on the show.

Fans of the TV personality took to social media this week to congratulate her on her latest role and to comment on the show.

Source: Briefly News