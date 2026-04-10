Actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi lifts the lid on her role in Mzansi Magic's polygamy show Isithembu Sika Msongelwa

Vilakazi is famously known for her portrayal as Sne, a young businesswoman in Mzansi Magic's canned telenovela DiepCity

Fans of the actress previously commented on her character in the Monday night drama series, Isithembu Sika Msongelwa

'DiepCity' Star Nompumelelo Vilakazi Discusses her Latest Role on 'Isithembu Sika Msongelwa'

Source: Twitter

Fan-favourite DiepCity actress Nompumelelo Vilakazi recently opened up about starring in Mzansi Magic's series Isithembu sika Msongelwa.

The popular actress previously sparked a debate on social media when she bought a new car and shared photos online.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared on his X account in 2024 that the actress has joined the Mzansi Magic series.

Vilakazi revealed in an interview with Daily Sun on Thursday, 9 April 2026, that she was read for the second season of the polygamous show.

The former DiepCity actress portrays Senzeni, one of the three wives, opposite actresses Phumzile Mlangeni and Thandeka Shangase, who portray her sister wives, Mamzobe and Phathekile. Their husband is played by former Isibaya actor Andile Mxakaza, who plays the character of Msongwelwa.

Vilakazi shares that her character, Senzeni, has always been the one to pick up the pieces when her husband falls apart.

The fan-favourite actress also reveals that what stands out about her character is that she's resilient, patient, and loves her husband.

"Because she loves him deeply, she continues to fight for her marriage and everything she invested in the family," says the actress.

The 28-year-old actress also reveals that her latest character has taught her that one doesn't always get what they want, and life doesn't always go the way you hoped.

South Africans comment on the actress's role

@IzweRie said:

"Ndibone nje into enesthembu ndamka. Hayi marn, I need to catch up on the first episode."

@Mich_Shoxen wrote:

"I can’t wait to see her shine. #IsthembuSikaMsongelwa."

@zintle25190632 responded:

"This is a Nompumelo Vilakazi stan account."

@kenonam1 reacted:

"Also happy she's back."

@purple01leopard replied:

"She is awesome. Also, where is Pastor Charleston?"

@IzweRie said:

"My fave this one."

@SomlomoBabaa wrote:

"She is a good actress, and I'm glad we will see more of her playing other characters other than the one she was playing in #DeepCity."

@joy_zelda reacted:

"So good to see her on our TV screens, Nompumelelo Vilakazi. This girl is a Talent."

@evah_mathebula said:

"Ag, thank God she's a sweetheart, we need more people like her."

@zintle25190632 responded:

"I love it for my queen."

@keketso_P replied:

"I’m ready for the chaos! They must drop the episode already! #IsthembuSikaMsongelwa."

@Mapitso_Q wrote:

"This is already getting spicy!"

'DiepCity' Star Nompumelelo Vilakazi Discusses her Latest Role on 'Isithembu Sika Msongelwa'

Source: UGC

DiepCity reportedly cancelled after 2 successful seasons, SA conflicted

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Phil Mphela, an entertainment commentator, took to X to inform his followers that the popular telenovela DiepCity had been cancelled.

The successful show won't be returning because that was the original plan before it made its debut on Mzansi Magic.

DiepCity flocked to their timelines to share conflicting opinions about the telenovela's discontinuation after attracting a large audience.

Source: Briefly News