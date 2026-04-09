Popular Black Gold actor Thulani Mtsweni has secured a role on SABC1's popular soapie Uzalo

The channel confirmed that the fan-favourite actor will portray the character of Pondo

Uzalo has announced that four more actors have secured roles in the upcoming season

'Isidingo' actor Thulani Mtsweni joins 'Uzalo' as Pondo. Images: @PosabMo and PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Comedic actor Thulani Mtsweni, who is famously known for his roles in Gomora and Isidingo, has secured a role on SABC1's soapie Uzalo.

Mtsweni previously sparked a buzz on social media when he joined the cast of Mandla N's telenovela Black Gold.

The star previously admitted in an interview that he scored his breakout role on SABC3's canned soapie Isidingo.

Social media user @am_blujay shared on his X account on Thursday, 9 April 2026, that the actor has joined the SABC1 soapie.

The SABC1 soapie confirms that Mtsweni will portray the character of Pondo on the popular TV show.

Mtsweni will make his debut as Pondo on Friday, 24 April 2026. His character is an old-school charmer with a loud, funny, and charismatic personality. The actor's easy-going nature is covering a past defined by avoidance and unfinished business. Pondo ran away from a relationship and was unable to face the responsibility of fatherhood that followed.

More actors join Uzalo season 12

The channel confirms that actor Nduduzo Zuma, Phindile Mashabane, and Sikhosiphi Ngcobo will also join Thulani Mtsweni in season 12 of the SABC1 soapie, Uzalo.

Zuma will join the soapie as Smiso and made his first appearance on 27 March 2026 as Smiso. Smiso portrays a bold, magnetic newcomer who arrived in KwaNjomane as part of its revamped, youthful energy.

Actress Phindile Mashabane has landed the role of LaDlamini and debuted on the show on Wednesday, 08 April 2026. Mashabane's character is a sophisticated and self-made businesswoman whose quiet confidence speaks volumes. LaDlamini is also an Intelligent and composed woman who captures Mbatha’s (played by Thabo Mnguni) attention.

Talented actor Sikhosiphi Ngcobo has also joined the soapie as Bab’Sizwe and will make his debut on Friday, 10 April 2026. Ngcobo's character is a respected traditional leader whose grief quickly transforms into a quest for justice. Bab’Sizwe's mission is to erase Nkunzi’s legacy e’Ndlende, after Chief Shepherd's death.

Uzalo's series producer, King David Mukwevho, reveals that every new character that is introduced to the show brings something meaningful to the story.

"This season, viewers can expect more heart, more tension, and the kind of honest storytelling that continues to keep Uzalo close to so many South Africans,” adds Mukhwevho

Mukwevho also thanks viewers of the show for their continuous support and invites their loyal viewers to join them for another thrilling season.

'Isidingo' actor Thulani Mtsweni secures a role in 'Uzalo'. Image: @PosabMo

Source: Twitter

Uzalo’s new actor Linda Majola talks joining SABC1 show

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi's most-watched show, Uzalo has announced that The Wife star Linda Majola has joined the SABC1 soapie.

Majola will be playing the cheerful and fun character Mzamo Shezi, who was set to debut on 13 June.

Briefly News had a lovely chat with Linda Majola, who revealed how he got cast for the Uzalo acting role.

Source: Briefly News