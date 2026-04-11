Fan-favourite comedic actor and content creator Thulani Mtsweni recently spoke up about securing a role on Uzalo

The actor previously starred on Mandla N's cancelled TV show Black Gold , which aired on BET_Africa

Viewers of the SABC1 soapie recently commented on Mtsweni's latest role on the SABC1 soapie

'Gomora' star Thulani Mtsweni joins 'Uzalo'. Images: @PosabMo and PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

The Black Gold actor Thulani Mtsweni opens up about joining the cast of SABC1's soapie Uzalo as Pondo.

The former Gomora actor previously sparked a debate on social media when he discussed being broke and famous.

Mtsweni revealed in an interview with Daily Sun on Friday, 10 April 2026, that he's loved Uzalo from the beginning when it starred actors Mpumelelo Bhluso, who played Gxabashe, and Ntokozo 'TK' Dlamini, who played the role of Mastermind.

"That's why we say never question time. On my bucket list, I have at least ticked something off," adds Mtsweni.

The former Isidingo actor also praises the long-running soapie for changing actors every season to stay on top.

Mtsweni adds that Uzalo fans can expect good storytelling from his latest role and that it will be a story of reconciliation.

According to the publication, Mtsweni hasn't secured an acting role since exiting BET_Africa's cancelled telenovela, Black Gold, four months ago.

Social media user @am_blujay shared on his X account on Friday, 10 April 2026, that the actor has joined the SABC1 soapie.

"Former Gomora actor Thulani 'Stukie' Mtsweni is set to join Uzalo as ‘Pondo’. He is expected to make his debut appearance on the 24th of April 2026," he said.

South Africans comment on Mtsweni's latest role on Uzalo

@Dashin57 said:

"Welcome back, legend."

@Nhlanhl50081337 replied:

"Why use a black and white photo? You will give us a heart attack."

@ra261181 responded:

"A good actor, this one."

More actors join the SABC1 soapie

The SABC1 reveals that actors Nduduzo Zuma, Phindile Mashabane, and Sikhosiphi Ngcobo will also join Thulani Mtsweni in Uzalo.

Nduduzo Zuma has secured the role of Smiso. His character is a magnetic newcomer who arrived in KwaNjomane on 27 March 2026.

Actress Phindile Mashabane plays the character of LaDlamini, a self-made businesswoman, who steals Mbatha’s (played by Thabo Mnguni) heart. LaDlamini made her debut on Wednesday, 08 April 2026, as an Intelligent and composed woman.

Actor Sikhosiphi Ngcobo also secured the role of Bab’Sizwe and made his debut on Friday, 10 April 2026. According to the channel, Ngcobo plays a respected traditional leader whose grief quickly transforms into a quest for justice.

Ngcobo's character aims to erase Nkunzi’s legacy e’Ndlende, after Chief Shepherd's death.

'Isidingo' star Thulani Mtsweni secures a role in 'Uzalo'. Image: PosabMo

Source: Twitter

Thulani Mtsweni got his acting break on Isidingo after 16 years in the industry

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that comedic actor Thulani Mtsweni, who's appeared in Gomora and Isidingo, discussed his acting journey.

The fan-favourite actor was the latest guest on DJ Sbu's popular podcast, The Hustler's Corner.

Soapie fans took to DJ Sbu's YouTube channel to praise the actor, who's become an inspiration.

Source: Briefly News