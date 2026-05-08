Legendary actor Bongani Maseko trended on social media when he was seen having a meal at a kasi

Maseko is famously known for his character as Sledge on the popular South African drama Zone 14

Viewers of the soapie commented on Molepo's viral photo on social media on Tuesday, 5 May 2026

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Mzansi reacts to 'House of Zwide's Bongani Maseko's video. Images: @TigaMaineSA and @incwajana

Source: Twitter

Popular actor Bongani Maseko, who starred on Generations: The Legacy and House of Zwide, trended on social media this week when he was spotted having a meal at a restaurant in the township.

Maseko previously appeared on the SABC1 soapie opposite former Generations: The Legacy actor Mpho Molepo, who played the role of Kabisi Moroka.

The fan-favourite actor also starred opposite legendary actor Patrick Ndlovu in Zone 14, who portrayed the character of Ntate Moloi on the SABC1 drama series.

Social media user YourBoiShu shared a video on his X account of the actor having a meal in the township on 5 May 2026.

"What's happening with South African actors, guys?" he captioned the clip.

South Africans comment on the actor's clip

@YourBoiShu_ said:

"And people are still choosing this career path."

@g0dsvryown wrote:

"You might see people on TV or social media and think they got it all together. Kanti no! People go through a lot in this world."

@YourBoiShu_ responded:

"The thing is, we only know them from the characters they play."

@Unconfirmed_ZA reacted:

"Don't worry, he is acting. He has decided to temporarily live as this character."

@Athi1942 commented:

"There's no difference between an actor and a teacher. The only difference is that if you are an educator, you are guaranteed a lifetime job, whereas a role as an actor can last up to 6 months."

@Zamachungwa wrote:

"That industry doesn’t pay much, I thought we had established this."

@SiyaSh007 replied:

"What are we looking at? What's wrong here? I see nothing to be ashamed of here... he's had 1 gig as a minor character. He's never been a blockbuster leading actor. Did we expect him to be driving an SUV and living in a mansion after a minor gig?"

@MazwiMa4482 responded:

"But this guy never lived a high life, even during his acting days."

@Bonga_Gwazela wrote:

"He has always lived life as a regular kasi guy. Even on podcasts, he has said that he won't pretend to be living large when he isn't. Nothing wrong with a guy relaxing in the hood, enjoying his meal."

SA comments on the latest video of 'House of Zwide's Bongani Maseko. Image: incwajana

Source: Twitter

Stephanie Ndlovu recalls meeting Hungani Ndlovu as a “struggling actor” in Ndlovus Uncut video

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu still had tongues wagging on social media as a result of their divorce.

The South African actors' divorce went public in June 2025, and supporters have been analysing past YouTube videos from their channel together, The Ndlovus Uncut.

One of the latest videos to come up once again is one where Hungani and Stephanie Ndlovu talked about the way they met and how it helped Hungani's career.

Source: Briefly News