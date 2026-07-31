Bafana Bafana midfielder Relebohile Mofokeng came off the bench in his first official game for Union Saint-Gilloise on Friday

The former Orlando Pirates star stepped up during the decisive moment of the game against Club Brugge with the trophy on the line

Union Saint-Gilloise opened their 2026/2027 season with silverware ahead of a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday

Relebohile Mofokeng delivered a standout moment on his competitive debut for Union Saint-Gilloise, converting the decisive penalty to hand the Belgian club the Super Cup on Friday night.

The South African international, who joined the Brussels-based side following his departure from Orlando Pirates, started the match on the bench as the coaching staff gave him additional time to settle into his new surroundings. He was brought on just after the 60th minute with his side a goal down to Club Brugge.

**Mofokeng Steps Up When It Matters**

Kevin Mac Allister restored parity for Union in the 77th minute, forcing the Super Cup contest into a penalty shoot-out. When the fifth and final kick arrived, Mofokeng, composed under pressure, stepped up and placed the ball into the top corner to complete a 5-4 win for his side.

The goal sent supporters and teammates into immediate celebrations, with the club securing their first piece of silverware to open the 2026/2027 campaign.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

**Champions League Test Awaits**

The victory carries added significance beyond the trophy itself. Union Saint-Gilloise face Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt in the UEFA Champions League third qualifying round on Tuesday evening, and the confidence gained from Friday's win could prove valuable heading into that fixture.

For Mofokeng personally, sealing a title in his very first official appearance for the club marks a remarkable start to what is expected to be a high-profile chapter in his European career.

Source: Briefly News