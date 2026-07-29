South African golf legend Ernie Els discovered his beloved 5-iron was missing after arriving in Portugal following the Senior Open

The four-time Major winner competed at the Senior Open at Gleneagles in Scotland before the club vanished from his bag

Els turned to social media to ask anyone who may have come across his Srixon 5-iron to contact him directly

South African golf legend Ernie Els has taken to social media to ask the public for help in locating a missing 5-iron, after discovering the club had vanished from his bag following his appearance at the Senior Open in Scotland.

Ernie Els Turns to Fans for Help After Losing Beloved 5-Iron in Portugal

Source: Getty Images

Els, 56, competed at Gleneagles over the weekend, finishing in a tie for 14th place on 1-under par. American Jelly Kelly claimed the title, finishing nine shots clear of the South African.

Els discovers club missing in Portugal

After departing Scotland and arriving in Portugal, Els made the alarming discovery that his prized Srixon 5-iron was nowhere to be found. Without apportioning blame, the four-time Major champion appealed directly to the public for assistance.

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In a social media post, Els wrote:

"Please DM me if you come across my @srixongolf 5-iron. I'd be so grateful for its return. Thank you."

The post reflects how attached professional golfers can be to specific clubs in their bags, with equipment often carefully selected and used across many competitive rounds.

As seen in the Facebook post below.

Four-time Major winner short a club

Els is one of South Africa's most decorated golfers, having claimed four Major titles during his career on the PGA Tour. He now competes on the senior circuit, where he remained competitive at Gleneagles despite finishing outside the leading positions.

It remains unclear precisely when or where the 5-iron went missing, though the gap between his Senior Open round in Scotland and his arrival in Portugal appears to be the likely window.

Source: Briefly News