The Olympic champion says her daily routine has shifted from competition to family commitments

She admits she had reservations about Chinese vehicles before spending a year with this one

The athlete describes what her drives to Limpopo actually look like with two children in the back

Caster Semenya reflects on life beyond the track and a year with the Jaecoo J7 SHS, sharing her favourite moments on the road to Limpopo. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

For Caster Semenya, life today revolves around far more than athletics. Between coaching, raising her family and travelling, the South African sporting icon says the JAECOO J7 SHS has become a regular part of her daily routine over the past year.

Reflecting on her experience with the plug-in hybrid SUV, Semenya said practicality has been one of its biggest strengths, particularly when travelling with her children or carrying training gear.

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Family life behind the wheel

Semenya said some of her favourite moments have come during trips back to her home province of Limpopo.

"A typical drive home is filled with voices of my children talking up a storm, laughter and sing-alongs. Those moments are truly my favourite. We try to take trips home often," she said.

Caster Semenya opens up about family life and her hybrid SUV. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Looking back after a year

"I have had the J7 for a year now. This car was chosen for me and I have zero regrets.

"I love the vehicle because it is a classy ride, it drives so smoothly, is spacious and the perfect ride for me and my family. It is also very stylish," Semenya said.

She has nicknamed the SUV "Black Mamba", saying the name is inspired by both its black exterior and the nickname she became known by during her athletics career.

JAECOO says the J7 SHS has a claimed electric-only range of up to 90km and a combined range of up to 1,200km. The manufacturer says the model also includes a 14.8-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof and a 500-litre boot.

For Semenya, however, those specifications are not what stand out most. Looking back on the past year, she said the vehicle has simply become part of her family's everyday routine.

Caster Semenya net worth, career earnings and endorsement deals

Briefly News previously reported that Caster Semenya's achievements on the track have also translated into significant financial success away from athletics.

The Olympic champion has built multiple income streams through prize money, endorsements, public appearances and other ventures, with one report estimating her net worth at US$18 million (about R297 million).

Source: Briefly News