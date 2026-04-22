Caster Semenya remains one of South Africa’s most decorated middle-distance runners, with a career defined by dominance in the 800m on the world stage

Her journey has stretched beyond sporting success, shaped by eligibility disputes, legal challenges, and global debate around athletics regulations

She has built a multimillion-dollar profile through medals, endorsements, and appearances, turning elite performance into long-term financial value

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Caster Semenya is an iconic name in South African athletics, having dominated international circuits for years with remarkable wins in the 800m, including two Olympic gold medals and three World Championship titles.

Caster Semenya competes in the Women's 5000m heats on day six of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 20, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. Image: Andy Lyons

Source: Getty Images

By the time she was around 16 years old (mid-2000s), she was already competing at the national junior level. Shortly after that, she broke into international competition. Her breakthrough came in 2009 when she won gold in the 800m at the World Championships in Berlin, a moment that transformed her from a talented school athlete into a global sporting figure.

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Her career momentum was later halted in 2019 when World Athletics introduced regulations affecting testosterone levels in women’s events from 400m up to the mile, which restricted her from competing in her specialist distances.

In July 2025, she won an appeal after it was ruled that she had been denied the right to a fair trial by the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, following her earlier loss in a 2023 appeal that upheld the restrictions. In March 2026, she also expressed dismay at the IOC’s decision to ban transgender women athletes from competing at the Olympics.

Caster Semenya (R) and her legal representative Patrick Brancher (L) conduct a press conference in Johannesburg, on February 9, 2024. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE

Source: Getty Images

Caster Semenya net worth, earnings and endorsement deals

Semenya has earned significant financial rewards during her dominant years on the track, building a strong name that has made her attractive to sponsors and endorsement deals, alongside prize money and bonuses.

According to Southern Africa Times, Caster Semenya’s net worth in 2025 is estimated at around $18 million. This figure reflects earnings from athletic achievements, sponsorship deals, prize money, and other ventures over the years.

Like most athletes, she has not built her wealth on a fixed salary but rather on multiple income streams. Prize money from major championships such as the Olympics and World Championships remains a key source of income. She also earns from sponsorships and endorsements with sports brands and corporate partners, as well as appearance fees.

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Government and federation bonuses through the Ministry of Sport, Arts and Culture and Athletics South Africa have also contributed to her earnings through medal incentives. In addition, she earns from speaking engagements, advocacy work, and occasional media appearances.

Endorsements are estimated to form a significant share of her income, according to Money Swoop, ranging between $800,000 and $1.2 million, depending on contract periods.

Breakdown of Semenya's estimated earnings

Southern Africa Times also breaks down her estimated earnings as follows:

Prize money: $5,000,000 from international tournaments and championships

Sponsorships/endorsements: $8,000,000 from global sportswear and corporate deals

Appearance fees and bonuses: $2,000,000 from sporting events and incentives

Business ventures: $1,500,000 from lifestyle, fitness, and related investments

Other income: $1,500,000 from media appearances and public speaking

Total estimated earnings: $18,000,000

Olympic cyclist faces backlash post after wife’s death

Briefly News previously reported that a former Olympic champion who killed his wife in a hit-and-run incident has come under fire over a controversial social media post.

He received a 17-month suspended sentence in 2025 following the 2023 car incident that led to the death of his wife, Melissa Hoskins, also an Olympic cyclist.

Source: Briefly News