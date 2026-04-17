Siya Kolisi has launched a nationwide campaign aimed at tackling hunger, using a simple coffee purchase to drive donations

The initiative forms part of a broader push by the Kolisi Foundation to expand its impact on child food security and early development

South Africans are being called on to take part over a set period, with funds raised going towards feeding children in vulnerable communities

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has called on South Africans to help fight hunger through a R60 million nationwide coffee campaign.

Springboks captain Siya Kolisi has launched a R60 million campaign to fight hunger in South Africa. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

Kolisi’s Foundation recently celebrated six years of changing lives and supporting communities in tackling social ills such as hunger and poverty.

The Foundation was founded by Siya and his ex-wife, Rachel Kolisi, in April 2020. The organisation, at its core, was set up with the mission of tackling inequality in South Africa and aims to create lasting change in vulnerable communities.

It is broken into three different areas, which are food security, gender-based violence, and education and sports development. Through partnerships and community-driven initiatives, the organisation aims to support individuals and families facing social and economic challenges.

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His latest initiative, the First Cup Fund, is aimed at taking that work a step further. South Africans are being encouraged to purchase a warm drink at participating restaurants between 9 April and 9 May 2026, with proceeds going towards helping provide food for children in desperate need.

“While we recognise the progress made over the past six years, the need remains significant. The First Cup Fund is intended to provide a simple way for more people to contribute towards improving outcomes for young children,” said Kolisi, co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation.

First Cup Fund campaign targets child hunger

Managing Director of the Kolisi Foundation, Mahlatse Mashua, said the campaign was designed to make participation accessible while linking small individual contributions to broader community impact.

Mashua explained that they continued to work closely with partners on the ground who understood the needs of their communities, adding that initiatives like this allowed them to extend that work by bringing more people into the process of giving.

Life & Brand CEO Trevor Wollheim said the initiative connected everyday actions with meaningful impact.

Wollheim noted that by simply choosing to have a coffee, people were able to contribute to something that supported children at a critical stage of their development, adding that while it was a small action, it could make a real difference when many people took part.

Siya Kolisi, through his foundation, is feeding disadvantaged children in South Africa. Image:@siyakolisi

Source: Instagram

R60 million investment strengthens food security

Some of the participating restaurants include Tiger’s Milk and Old Town Italy. The Kolisi Foundation has previously worked closely with retail partners such as Boxer and Feed the Nation. Over the years, the foundation has invested R60 million into feeding communities and strengthening food security where the need is greatest.

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Kolisi’s upbringing has played a major role in shaping his mission. Raised in Zwide in the Eastern Cape, his journey has been widely documented and has inspired many. He continues to use his platform and success on the field to give back and create meaningful change in the lives of others.

School boy stuns fans with his giant size

Briefly News previously reported that a South African schoolboy rugby star has left fans online in awe after his big body frame and towering height stole the spotlight during a rugby festival.

The 18-year-old caught the eyes of fans worldwide at the Pretoria Boys High 125th Anniversary Easter Rugby Festival.

Source: Briefly News