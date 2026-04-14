Thousands of unemployed youth gathered in Midrand, but only 21 jobs were secured

Frustration among job seekers reflected poor employment planning and high competition for limited positions

Social media debates highlighted varying perspectives on youth unemployment and protest effectiveness

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Thousands of unemployed youth descended on factories in Midrand and Tembisa. Image: MDNnewss/X

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG, MIDRAND - Thousands of unemployed young people gathered at factories in Midrand and Tembisa on Tuesday, 14 April 2026, in search of work, but only 21 jobs were secured by the end of the day.

21 jobs were secured

According to EWN, the group, led by a labour and civic organisation, moved between multiple factories carrying CVs and appealing directly to employers for opportunities. Participants endured rainy conditions in the morning and heat later in the day, but most left without employment. As the day progressed, many began to disperse, while some remained behind hoping for further opportunities. The limited number of placements underscored the gap between the high number of job seekers and available positions.

One attendee said the outcome reflected poor planning rather than turnout, noting that fewer than 50 people found work and only 21 were hired by two companies. Despite the low number of hires, some manufacturing sector stakeholders indicated a willingness to engage further, with possible discussions involving representatives of the group. Participants said the effort had moved beyond a protest and described it as a daily struggle for survival, adding that many intended to return the following day in the hope that ongoing engagements would result in more job opportunities.

Protesters have stated that this is no longer just a demonstration. Image: Centralnewsza/X

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the job search.

Lebogang Kapa said:

"This is massive and a true reflection of the difficult situation the youth is facing."

Lucky Nkosi said:

"Must vote for a party that will prioritise employment not only for youth, but also for those who are beyond 35 years old."

Shane Grobbelaar said:

"Well, the youth not finding jobs is a big problem, but marching to factories and demanding jobs is not going to help at all, especially since South Africans cannot do things in a decent manner. How long before they burn and stone the factories if they don't get jobs?"

Rashied Francis said:

"That's not how it works. Go to Parliament instead."

Tozama Mazola Zolani said:

"If you force me to employ you, where should I get the money to pay you? It's fine if they want to volunteer in those factories but they can't demand jobs as if they will work for free. Let's be realistic in other things guys and not everything it's about you, stop intimidating others because you are not satisfied about something."

Young woman complains about the job market cycle

Briefly News also reported that a young South African woman posted a video asking what the youth are supposed to do in a job market where there are no openings.

She pointed out that older workers cannot afford to retire due to the cost of living.

Source: Briefly News