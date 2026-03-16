A video showing people trying to get a job reminded online users of the unemployment problem in South Africa

One of the restaurant franchises in South Africa was looking to grow its staff at one of its branches, which resulted in a massive response

Videos showing just how many people needed a job spread all over social media

South Africans were recently stirred to discuss the unemployment problem in the country. A video of the aftermath of a job post and how many people it attracted went viral.

A RocoMamas job post went viral after attracting hundreds. Image: @thabi_sile

Source: TikTok

People seriously began discussing South Africa's state of affairs after seeing how many people needed a job. Online users were in awe of the effects of high rates of unemployment as the video went viral on 13 March 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a video on TikTok by @thabi_sile, people were gathered at the Mall of Africa looking for a job. It turned out that a job post for five staff members attracted hundreds of people, and they were a large crowd. Watch the video of people showing up for a job below:

South Africa stunned by unemployed people

South Africans were taken aback after seeing how many people turned up in the hopes of becoming employed. Online users shared divided takes about South Africa's unemployment problem. Many encouraged people to make their own means to live. Read the comments below:

People reflected on how many people need jobs. Image: Ron Lach / Pexels

Source: UGC

Thato Risk-Taker advised:

"Learn something on YouTube. Start a business. Remember to start small. I'll keep on saying, Jobs are not coming anytime soon in South Africa. No politician is going to take you out of this mess. Selling something. Build something. Repair something. Rent Out Something."

Mpumie Mbuyazi remarked:

'Process of recruitment: The post is being advertised, thousands of applications come in, shortlisting takes place, shortlisted are called for interviews ….. how did we arrive here ??"

Harmonyyy shared:

"When I was filling in the application form at Exclusive Books I was competing with someone who had their honours , + 10 years work experience 😭😭 and 3 kids to feed . In that moment I knew I have to find a way to be self employed."

Kedibone Lewele111 agreed:

"We really need to start changing our mind set, working is the the only way to survive, we need to start creating jobs."

Kirsten McKayla said:

"Let's normalize sharing job vacancies on social media instead of just content. 😕 This is really sad. People are actually trying so hard! SA needs to be fixed.🤧"

Wigs by Eve - the wig room exclaimed:

"🥺🥺🥺 Guys lets take our businesses serious so we can employ our brothers and sisters 🥺"

Thobi remarked:

"Eish I don’t like my job. Maybe this is a sign to be more grateful 🥺"

𝐸𝓁𝒾𝓏𝒶𝒷𝑒𝓉𝒽 💍 said:

"Roco Mamas is wrong, they should’ve created an email/website where people can submit."

Other Briefly News stories about jobs

Source: Briefly News