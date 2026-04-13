A young South African woman posted a video asking what the youth are supposed to do in a job market where there are no openings

She pointed out that older workers cannot afford to retire due to the cost of living

Social media users shared their own job search horror stories, with many saying a degree is no longer any guarantee of finding work

A young woman. Images: @desarah29

Source: TikTok

A young woman asked a question that thousands of South Africans are asking every day. @desarah29, a TikToker who shares personal growth content on TikTok, posted a video on 14 March 2026. She vented about the state of the job market while in her living room. She said the market is so bad right now that degrees make no difference. She explained that people who are ready to retire simply cannot afford to. Because they are staying in their jobs longer, no positions are opening up for young people trying to get their foot in the door. Then employers ask for experience. Experience that nobody can get because nobody will hire them first. She ended with:

"We as the youth, what are we supposed to do?"

Why South Africa's job market is so hard to crack

The cycle she described is very real. According to research by 10X Investments, only 6% of South Africans are in a position to retire comfortably. This means that many older workers are staying employed out of necessity rather than choice. To retire with any kind of financial security, a person needs to have saved around R7.5 million by the age of 63.

With inflation making daily life more expensive and savings difficult to build, many workers simply cannot step away. This directly limits the number of positions available to younger job seekers entering the market.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Netizens respond to young woman's job market frustration

The comments hit hard and fast on TikToker @desarah29's clip:

@Lelomo said:

"I put my degree aside and applied for an admin job that only needed matric. They said I was too advanced and that I typed faster than them. Did not get the job."

@Nomaryza wrote:

"When they say must have your own vehicle."

@Angel_5_7_13 said:

"My son has a Bachelor of Accounting Science. He is too qualified for entry level and has no experience for senior positions. He is stuck in this ridiculous cycle."

@user8126205706653 added:

"Been unemployed for more than 3 years. I have a BCom, I apply daily, I have tailored my CV numerous times, even removed my degree and still no luck. Most roles are advertised for formality because the company already has someone in mind."

@Priyan wrote:

"We also have a crisis of students taking the path of least resistance. Too many people are choosing oversaturated degrees instead of studying scarce skills the market actually needs."

@Omar said:

"There are jobs available but everyone is too picky to start at the bottom."

An Asian woman recording a vlog. Images: @desarah29

Source: TikTok

More on work and money

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recently reported on a university student working five jobs at the same time and how she manages her schedule had Mzansi calling her a superwoman. A South African woman working in New Zealand opened up about what corporate life is really like as a Black immigrant.

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Source: Briefly News