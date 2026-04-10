A South African woman working in New Zealand opened up about the unspoken pressures of corporate life as a black immigrant

She shared how confidence can be misinterpreted and how she constantly has to manage perceptions in professional spaces

Her story shared online resonated with many who related to navigating identity, ambition and belonging in the workplace

Moving abroad is often seen as a fresh start filled with opportunity, growth, and new experiences. But beyond the excitement, there are realities that people don’t always talk about openly. One South African woman decided to share her truth, opening up about what it really feels like to work in corporate spaces far from home.

The picture on the left showed the accountant posing for the camera. Image: @jodeebonga

Source: TikTok

Content creator @jodeebonga shared a video on 9 April 2026 reflecting on her experience working in corporate New Zealand as a black South African woman. Her message was simple but powerful, highlighting that not everything in the workplace is said out loud, but it is definitely felt. She moved abroad to work as an accountant and now lives there with her husband and their children.

She explained that women are often encouraged to be confident, ambitious and vocal in professional spaces. However, she pointed out that the moment you fully step into that confidence, perceptions can quickly shift, and suddenly you are seen as too much.

Black woman shares corporate struggles abroad

She added another layer to the conversation by speaking about her identity. As a black woman and an immigrant, user @jodeebonga said the pressure goes beyond just doing your job well. It becomes about constantly managing how people perceive you, while also trying to prove that you belong in the space.

Her reflection resonated deeply with many viewers. While some shared similar experiences of navigating corporate environments abroad, others praised her honesty. She ended her message by saying she didn’t move overseas to shrink herself, but to grow, even if that growth means changing direction in her career.

The screenshot on the left captured the woman sharing her experience in New Zealand. Image: @jodeebonga

Source: TikTok

Watch the TikTok video below:

Here’s how netizens reacted

Claudelle Carmel Die commented:

“I feel you, but never shrink for other people’s egos. Do you and be 100%, your people will find you. I am in Auckland if you ever want to have a chat or go for coffee.”

Dan commented:

“We need more queens like you. Never shrink, keep shining bright. This place needs more of you. I miss this energy and we need more of it.”

BigBoss commented:

“I’ve learnt to associate discomfort with growth. You don’t grow in your comfort zone. The journey is yours alone, so stay true to your ideals and move forward.”

Wanja commented:

“Not working in corporate, but this is the story of my life happening in healthcare as well.”

Humphrey Kobote commented:

“It requires hard work, but with time you learn to apply your energy where it matters, and everything starts to flow positively.”

Angela commented:

“You are equal. You got there through hard work. Don’t let anyone make you feel less. Stand your ground and be yourself.”

Isra_bjb115 commented:

“Keep doing well until they get uncomfortable. It is your right to reach your full potential.”

Flowersarelife commented:

“I’ve been here 7 years. Tall poppy syndrome still comes, but sometimes it also makes me grow stronger.”

DEBZ commented:

“Sad but true, this is life in NZ. Can you also share where you got your glasses? I love them.”

3 Other Briefly News stories related to working abroad

A young South African woman working in Germany returned home for the holidays and surprised her mother with new leather couches.

South Africans caught wind of a video of a woman who was conducting lessons on a South African dance while overseas.

A South African man working and living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind.

Source: Briefly News