A South African man living overseas opened up about the emotional and mental toll of leaving home behind

He reflected on how higher salaries don’t always translate into a better or happier life, while talking about being home sick

His message resonated with many who feel caught between chasing opportunity and holding on to a sense of belonging

The video didn’t try to preach or scare anyone; it simply captured the quiet loneliness that can come with building a life far away from everything that once felt like home.

South African DJ @jayfunkdj shared a heartfelt video on 3 January 2026, opening up about the emotional challenges of moving abroad. In the clip, he addressed how people often casually say they want to leave South Africa without fully understanding what that decision means. While acknowledging that overseas opportunities can bring better income, he spoke honestly about loneliness, adjustment struggles and how deeply he misses home.

Beyond finances, his message touched on identity and belonging. Living abroad often means starting from zero socially and emotionally, learning new systems, cultures and ways of life. Even with South Africa’s issues, he reminded viewers that familiarity, community and cultural connection hold weight that money cannot replace.

The reality behind the dream of leaving South Africa

The video by user @jayfunkdj resonated because it challenged the glossy image of life overseas. Many South Africans are constantly told that leaving is the ultimate solution, so hearing someone speak openly about the emotional cost felt refreshing and real.

Mzansi responded with empathy, with many agreeing that South Africa, despite its struggles, remains home at heart. The video sparked reflection rather than argument. Most people also shared their stories about moving abroad, but being homesick.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Moza wrote:

“Eyh moved to Edenvale 6months back, it’s very different from Roodepoort, being outside of SA is difficult. 😭😭😭”

Greg wrote:

“As someone who has lived overseas before for nearly 20 years, and been back for over 14 years now, there’s no place like home. And nowhere else will ever truly feel like home.”

Athi.M said:

“Come home, brother! Let’s fix this country together. Eskom is an example of a big issue that we thought was impossible to resolve. Gen. Mkwanazi is trying, along with some good cops, to sort out our law enforcement. There is hope…”

Tanya said:

“Lived in England for 4 years, hated it! Moving back was the best decision I ever made. Where God guides, he provides. 🙌❤️”

MC wrote:

“I’ve been in the UK since November 2024, and it is hard. I miss SA a lot. Unfortunately, I’m just not settling into the country. 🥺”

AbiG said:

“You are absolutely right, there is no place like home. Been overseas, never ever spoke to my neighbours, was racially discriminated against twice and was told to go back to Mexico 🤔 where I came from, so I answered them back in Afrikaans if you know what I mean. 🤭”

Sonwabilemsomi1 said:

“Eish, Jay, I feel you, my brother. No braai and Biltong for you over there. 🤭 I always tell people that South Africa is the best country for us. I travel overseas twice a year, and it never convinces me to leave South Africa.”

Karel_o wrote:

“We’ve tried New Zealand and the USA, and there’s no place like SA. My kids can travel and/or emigrate one day if they want, but we’re not leaving again. 🇿🇦”

Thandimiso Kuhle Mthethwa wrote:

“Just come home. Despite our problems and differences, black, white, coloured, and Indian people can work together to make this happen… A South African remains a South African no matter what. We love you!”

