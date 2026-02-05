Pastor Enigma sparked backlash after claiming that the tragic Vaal accident should be blamed on Satan rather than drivers, even in cases involving alcohol or negligence

He argued that evil spirits influence people’s actions and that accountability ends once the act is done, comparing it to criminals being granted bail after wrongdoing

His comments reignited public frustration around reckless driving, road deaths and the danger of shifting responsibility away from individuals

A viral video featuring Pastor Enigma struck a raw nerve across Mzansi, reopening heated debates about faith, accountability and where spiritual belief should stop when real lives are lost.

The picture on the left showed the scene after the Vaal accident. Image: @mzansi.clip.farmi

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @mzansi.clip.farmi on 4 February 2026 showed Pastor Enigma, also known as Brother Enigma, weighing in on the tragic Vaal accident. In the clip, the self-proclaimed prophet claimed that Jesus told him accidents of this magnitude should not be blamed on drivers, but rather on Satan, even if alcohol or negligence is involved.

Pastor Enigma argued that evil spirits influence people’s actions and that accountability should shift away from individuals once the act is done. He compared this to criminals seeking bail, suggesting the spirit responsible leaves once the act is committed. His comments added to a long list of controversial statements that have made him a viral figure across South African social media.

Faith, accountability and public backlash

Many South Africans are already frustrated with reckless driving, road fatalities, and a lack of accountability. Bringing spirituality into a national tragedy sparked debate about where faith should end, and responsibility should begin, especially when lives are lost.

Mzansi largely responded with concern and criticism to user @mzansi.clip.farmi’s video, questioning how such views affect justice, healing, and closure for grieving families. Others warned that spiritual explanations should never override legal responsibility, especially in cases involving public safety.

The screenshot on the right captured brother Enigma talking about the vaal accident at a podcast. Image: @mzansi.clip.farmi

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi said

Iteh wrote:

“Everything starts spiritually...if you are not strong enough, such things happen to you... Yes its the devil.”

Lady Tee wrote:

“Maybe he is right because after that accident, there were other accidents involving school transport. God, may he help us.”

Mr President said:

“The devil is strong without our prayers. 🙏🙏🙏”

Percival wrote:

“Not everything is spiritual. The word of God declared that mankind by nature are evil & capable of also doing good; however, yes, some things are spiritual, the Greatest enemy of mankind is their very own self, more than the devil. 🙏💯”

Busang wrote:

“People must pray for the roads and for schools and children before they sleep.”

mmabatho790 wrote:

“One thing I hate about religion is that people use it to run away from accountability, always blaming something else. The devil only whispers, but the choice is ultimately yours!”

Mjakes asked:

“So, who do we arrest because we need someone?”

Check out the TikTok video below:

