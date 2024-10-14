MacG, on his Podcast and Chill YouTube channel, discussed the controversy of fake pastors with actress Dawn Thandeka King

Together, they discussed the controversial Pastor Mboro and the viral self-proclaimed Prophet Brother Enigma

South Africans weighed in on the viral video and relayed varying opinions on the claim that they are fake pastors

One thing about MacG is that he will never bite his tongue. The podcaster recently went on his popular Podcast show and made claims against Pastor Mboro and the forever trending Brother Enigma.

MacG claimed Pastor Mboro and Brother Enigma are likely fake pastors. Image: Oupa Bopape and Frennie Shivambu via Getty Images/ Chris Network on YouTube

Source: UGC

Are Mboro and Enigma fake pastors?

The popular podcast host spoke with former Uzalo star Dawn Thandeka King on his show, regarding fake pastors.

MacG named the ones he thinks fall under that category: Pastor Mboro and Prophet Brother Enigma. When asked what her take on the topic is, King said she never paid much attention to them; she just sticks to what she knows as a Christian.

"Because it seems like they are taking something so beautiful and making it a farce," MacG said. King added, "It's said because it is also a business now. The more money you have, the more blessed you are at church."

"The more outrageous you are now, the more views you get, which also means more money," MacG added.

The video was shared by @MDNnewss.

Mzansi deliberates on MacG's views

Reacting to the video, South Africans added their own opinions, with some surprisingly defending Brother Enigma and throwing Pastor Mboro under the bus.

@Melusi_Mokone said:

"The Bible did warn us about fake Priests and Prophets.🤝"

@Mabaso614 shared:

"Enigma is not a "fake pastor". He never said he was a pastor. He repeatedly said he was an ordinary elder member of the church. 90% of the things he says are correct. Hence, people attack him."

@Mfoka_Mlangeni stated:

"Enigma never claimed to be a pastor. He even wants people to call him by brother Enigma. I don't know about Mboro💀"

Minnie Dlamini reacts to Pastor Enigma's remarks

In a previous report from Briefly News, Minnie Dlamini broke her silence following Pastor Enigma's salty revelations about her.

Enigma claimed that he dreamed of Minnie Dlamini seducing him, but she did not take that to heart. Instead, the actress merely laughed it off.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News