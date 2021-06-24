Former 'Uzalo' Star Dawn Thandeka King Opens Up About Her Spiritual Calling

Former Uzalo actress Dawn Thandeka King has opened up about her spiritual calling and how proud she is to heal people

The Diep City star said she has faced many challenges throughout her journey but wouldn't trade it for anything else

The media personality also low-key shaded people who criticise those who have chosen to walk the path of spirituality

Diep City actress Dawn Thandeka King has opened up about her sangoma calling. The award-winning star also addressed the criticism directed at the celebs who have answered their spiritual calling.

Taking to Instagram, the former Uzalo actress shared that she has endured many challenges in her journey but is happy with the way things are.

"To be a healer akusiyo insangu (no chid's play), but I wouldn't change my journey for anything else."

She shared a video of her fellow healers doing their traditional dance called ukugida. She said traditional healers were chosen for a reason.

"If you are not chosen, if you do not have this particular calling to heal spiritually, don’t stress about those who are called to do so."

The media personality also low-key shaded her haters:

"I am sure if you focused on yourself and your journey, you will discover your calling, good luck kuleyo (in that) area," Dawn said, according to TshisaLIVE.

Her fans took to her comment section to react to her post. Briefly News compiled some of the reactions below:

phumoo said:

"This is beautiful... I'm also one proud Zulu."

ngamlankuna wrote:

"Where do you heal your patients, how much is your consultation."

Actor Zweli Dube said:

"So beautiful and contagious."

yolanda_lombard1 commented:

"This is so beautiful."

carol.diko added:

"Thokoza Gogo."

'Skeem Saam' star Oratile Maitisa answers ancestral calling

In similar news, Briefly News reported that Skeem Saam actress Oratile Maitisa has answered her ancestral calling. The star plays the role of Eunice in the SABC 1 telenovela. The young actress took to social media on Sunday, 6 June to share that she's now a sangoma.

The stunner also posted snaps of from her graduation ceremony. She gracefully donned her full sangoma regalia and thanked those who have been with her through her traditional healing journey. She captioned one of her posts: "Love and light."

Oratile also shared a snap of herself with her friend who was also clad in traditional healing attire. She captioned the snap:

"Thank You for everything my friend. I love you, Babhe wam."

