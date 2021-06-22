Lady Shows Off Great Moves, Her Flexibility in Viral Video Wows Many

The video of a professional dancer showing great moves to Mayorkun's song has gathered massive reactions on Instagram

Though the video was shot many weeks ago, it has not stopped getting engagements from social media users

In the clip, the dancer displayed various legwork and hand moves to show she is the master of her game

When people say dance is a very good art of expression, @queenbosa_bosa's kind of performance to Mayorkun's Your Body is perhaps what they mean.

In an Instagram post, the dance teacher showed off her skills and that she is really worth being called a tutor.

The flexibility is topnotch

Her flexible body moves match the beats of the song. In less than one minute, the lady danced to the chorus of the hit track with fast leg and hand moves.

When @queenbosa_bosa switched to the palliative dance moves, you would realise she is not an amateur; dance is indeed her thing.

The dancer's followers on Instagram would not agree less. They all praised her performance.

Watch the video below:

We love your energy

Briefly News compiled some of the reaction to the clip below:

sammy_onerojean said:

"This queen eer... I can't believe I watched this more than 10times."

ms_jesssk said:

"Fayah dancer cheiiii."

ofori.vivian said:

"Love your energy."

francescaxfanelli said:

"WOOOOWW SIS YOUR ENERGY IS ON FIRE."

stefania__xo said:

"Love this! You’re amazing."

annekesteller said:

"Aahh love the vibe."

nebbie_the_bankerpreneur said:

"@queenbosa_bosa when would u come to Gh to come teach me."

He's got moves

Meanwhile, Briefly News earlier reported that a video shot in November 2020 by @maxwelljennings showed a man, Lenin Paulino, getting all the attention at a wedding ceremony as he took everybody's eyes off everything else with his energetic dance moves.

The man got into a dance with another guest. His legwork gave his partner no chance at all. In seconds, the man kneeled on the floor in an interesting show of flexibility.

Just when nobody was expecting what he would do next, Lenin flipped over, standing on his head for some seconds and got many screaming.

That move was the climax of his performance as people clapped for him. Looking zapped and out of breath, the man retreated into the crowds.

