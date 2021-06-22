Rachel Kolisi Shares Snaps with Expensive Whip, Mzansi Absolutely Loving It

Rachel Kolisi headed online to share a few very captivating images of herself alongside a new Mercedes Benz

The rugby wife seems to be revelling in many lucrative endorsements lately, sharing her most recent partnership with the luxury car brand

Naturally, Mzansi social media users couldn't help hyping the beautiful Kolisi wife up and took to the comments section to share their impressions

The First Lady of Rugby in Mzansi has headed online to share a few fabulous snaps next to her new ride. It seems Rachel Kolisi is officially cruising in a new luxury Mercedes Benz.

Rachel Kolisi is definitely flaunting her new ride. Images: @rachel_kolisi/Instagram

Rachel Kolisi looks flawless for a daytime photoshoot

Heading to her official Instagram account to share stunning snaps, it's clear the rugby player's wife is coming through with all the major endorsements.

"Wake up beauty, it’s time to beast," she captioned the stunning monochromatic images.

The starlets many adoring fans headed to the comments section, absolutely drooling over the flawless images. Many users praised Kolisi for rocking the new whip so effortlessly.

Check out some of the comments below:

ndendendlangisa said:

"Iyakufanela nana."

molocapetown said:

"That's word."

m_alrick said:

"Love this pic!!!"

kismit212 said:

"Girrrrrrrrrlllll! This is hot and fabulous. Love the soft colouring in this pic. One of my favourites!"

macufekekae said:

"@rachel_kolisi in you I believe, my beautiful sister of mine"

offlame_g said:

"Beauty and the Beast."

Rachel Kolisi wishes her man Siya Kolisi a very happy Father's Day

In more on the Kolisi family, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi has shared a few sweet moments with her man and their two children this Father's Day. She's penned a touching video tribute to the Boks captain, who's also one incredible dad.

Heading to her Instagram account, the happy mama sent her well wishes to Siya and her father, wishing the two men a blessed Father's Day.

"Happy Fathers Day. You’re the best and we love you! @siya_kolisi_the_bear Tata @clive.smith.5473894," she captioned the heartfelt post

The heartwarming video featured clips of very intimate family moments as Siya Kolisi played with or simply comforted his children. Its clear the young family are very adventurous, constantly making the time to explore the outdoors together.

Fans of the couple were certainly moved, getting a first hand glimpse into the precious moments the athlete shares with his sweet little family. Many couldn't help gushing over the captivating images.

Check out some of the comments below:

majolazasembo said:

"This is beautiful Rachel."

misoso_pmn said:

"This has warmed my heart"

ms_moratioa said:

"Loooooove this!!!"

anneleemurray said:

"What wonderful memories"

amy.grant.1983 said:

"The epitome of a Father. Beautiful tribute Rachel"

jayh_kinetics said:

"The dad twerk haha"

