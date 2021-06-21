"You’re the Best": Rachel Kolisi Pens Heartfelt Message to Siya on Father’s Day

Rachel Kolisi has headed online to share a very touching tribute to the two most important men in her lives on Father's Day

She's shared an emotional video tribute to her hubby Siya Kolisi and thanked him for being such an incredible dad

Mzansi social media users were left totally gushing over the sweet post and took to the comments section to share their reactions

Rachel Kolisi has shared a few sweet moments with her man and their two children this Father's Day. She's penned a touching video tribute to the Boks captain, who's also one incredible dad.

Rachel Kolisi is gushing over her man. Images: rachel_kolisi/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Heading to her Instagram account, the happy mama sent her well wishes to Siya and her father, wishing the two men a blessed Father's Day.

"Happy Fathers Day. You’re the best and we love you! @siya_kolisi_the_bear Tata @clive.smith.5473894," she captioned the heartfelt post

Rachel tributes hubby Siya Kolisi, Dad of the Year, shares family footage

The heartwarming video featured clips of very intimate family moments as Siya Kolisi played with or simply comforted his children. Its clear the young family are very adventurous, constantly making the time to explore the outdoors together.

Social media reacts with full-on love and support to Rachel's Father's Day post

Fans of the couple were certainly moved, getting a first hand glimpse into the precious moments the athlete shares with his sweet little family. Many couldn't help gushing over the captivating images.

Check out some of the comments below:

majolazasembo said:

"This is beautiful Rachel."

misoso_pmn said:

"This has warmed my heart"

ms_moratioa said:

"Loooooove this!!!"

anneleemurray said:

"What wonderful memories"

amy.grant.1983 said:

"The epitome of a Father. Beautiful tribute Rachel"

jayh_kinetics said:

"The dad twerk haha"

Siya Kolisi shows off his softer side with a video of Keziah reading to Nicholas

In more news on the incredible dad, Briefly News previously reported that Siya Kolisi is a great dad and he has shown Mzansi the way again after he shared a video of himself reading a bedtime story to Keziah.

There were two videos, the first one was of Keziah "reading" a story with Nicolas. It was a cute moment and made even more adorable when the large South African rugby player squealed peekaboo in a high pitched voice.

Keziah's bedtime story turns into Bible sermon in 2nd video

The second video was more serious, Siya took the opportunity to read a Bible story about Jesus meeting children and explaining that the Kingdom of Heaven is full of children. He reminded his children that love, kindness and spending time with people was the most important.

"English is not my mother's tongue."

Siya Kolisi put a sort of disclaimer in his caption excusing his English abilities and saying that English is not his mother's tongue.

"Home eish English kodwa will humble you but ke its not my mother’s tongue (I know it’s mother tongue) ndiyanazi nizondihleba goodnight."

Fans didn't care they just thought that he is an amazing dad. He read really well and is setting an example for other parents.

Fans react to Siya's parenting and reading skills

layla_kolbe:

" 'Red bull', nah good job parents."

motshidisim:

"This is beautiful."

ziintle_mngxekeza:

"Funeka wena wenze sure uthetha nabo isiXhosa Siya sebeRayt kwi English I assume, bazoba cute more when they are good at both and they’ll love you for it."

i_dont_use_names_anymore:

"No judgment this side. I am just taking notes on how to be a great father."

thelearnproject:

"Readers make leaders."

zaiboenisa:

"You are such a great father @siya_kolisi_the_bear love this!!!"

