Siya Kolisi is setting parenting goals for South Africa after he shared an adorable video of him reading a bedtime story to his children

He excuses his English and said that the language could humble a person but his fans thought he read just fine

His bedtime story turned into a Bible sermon and fans reacted to his video praising him for being ana amazing father

Siya Koisi is a great dad and he has shown Mzansi the way again after he shared a video of himself reading a bedtime story to Keziah.

There were two videos, the first one was of Keziah "reading" a story with Nicolas. It was a cute moment and made even more adorable when the large South African rugby player squealed peekaboo in a high pitched voice.

Siya Kolisi read Keziah a bedtime story in an adorable video. Photo credit: siya_kolisi_the_bear

Bedtime story tuns into Bible sermon

The second video was more serious, Siya took the opportunity to read a bible story about Jesus meeting children and explaining that the kingdom of heaven is full of children. He reminded his children that love, kindness and spending time with people was the most important.

English is not my mother's tongue

Siya Kolisi put a sort of disclaimer in his caption excusing his English abilities saying that English is not his mother's tongue.

"Home ❤️ eish English kodwa will humble you but ke its not my mother’s tongue ( I know it’s mother tongue ) ndiyanazi nizondihleba goodnight"

Fans didn't care they just thought that he is an amazing dad. He read really well and is setting an example for other parents.

Fans react to Siya's parenting and reading skills

layla_kolbe:

"'Red bull' nah good job parents.

motshidisim:

"This is beautiful ."

ziintle_mngxekeza:

"Funeka wena wenze sure uthetha nabo isiXhosa Siya sebeRayt kwi English I assume, bazoba cute more when they are good at both and they’ll love you for it ♥️"

i_dont_use_names_anymore:

"No judgment this side. I am just taking notes on how to be a great father ."

thelearnproject:

"Readers make leaders ."

zaiboenisa:

"You are such a great father @siya_kolisi_the_bear love this!!!❤️"

Siya turns 30 and speaks about growing older

Earlier, Briefly News reported that South Africa is marking the 45th anniversary of Youth Day celebrations and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi is turning 30. He shared a few details regarding his journey. The Cell C Sharks player says the new age gives him an opportunity to start afresh.

The Red Bull athlete is celebrating his birthday on this day and says the next big step is to move to Durban. Kolisi explains he once thought his retirement would happen in Cape Town with the DHL Stormers.

In a statement dispatched to Briefly News, the 30-year-old also looks back at his childhood, saying he would be proud of himself as a 10-year-old.

