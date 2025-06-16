A man posted a video about how he felt about Father's Day as someone who has stepchildren, he is devoted to

The video of the father reflecting on seeing his stepchildren making plans for Father's Day, which excluded him, went viral

Online users shared their reactions to hearing the man share his realisations about being a stepfather on Father's Day

A man went viral on X after a video of him being candid about being a stepfather on Father's Day made rounds on the social media platform. The man was brutally honest about the ups and downs of fatherhood, especially focusing on having step-children.

A man shared his sad take on being a stepfather on Father's Day. Image: @MDNnewss / X / AzmanL / Getty Images

Source: UGC

The video by the man received more than 200,000 views in thousands of likes on X. People shared their perspective about how step-parents face difficulties on holidays such as Father's Day.

Man talks stepfathers and Father's Day

In a video, reshared by @MDNNnews, a man said he has two step-daughters whom he loves dearly, but feels like Father's Day is the worst holiday. He explained that he is invested in their overall well-being, checking on their school work and even bought one of them a car. When Father's Day came around, and one of them asked to go shopping for a Father's Day gift, he got excited thinking it was for himself. The doting father admitted he was disappointed when his stepdaughter asked for his opinion about what her biological father would like.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The man said watching his stepdaughter make Father's Day plans that didn't include him also hurt his feelings. He also admitted his daughters' biological father is a great dad as well. The gent concluded that if you are a stepparent, you must always accept that the biological parent will always come first to the child, no matter how great you may be. Watch the man discussing being a step-parent below:

SA gives stepdad reality check about Father's Day

Some online users were sympathetic to the dad's frustration with Father's Day. Others said he should have lowered his expectations. People debated whether the stepdad had the right to expect Father's Day gestures from his daughters.

South Africans debated what stepdads should expect on Father's Day. Image: Ariel Skelley

Source: Getty Images

@MelodicVibz said:

"He says the biological father is a great dad. Now, if he had children who were staying with a stepfather and he was good to them, would he not have wanted them to spend the day with him?"

@ndupi_lekay commented:

"What for, and what did he expect? He is not their biological father mos, that's the price to pay for choosing to be a stepdad. If he can't fathom it, he can go manufacture his own kids... period. The kids will always have a bond with their father."

@LindaKSibs remarked:

"It takes a lot to raise another’s child. A stepparent feeling entitled to their stepchildren is only natural. The decision to be a stepparent should never be taken lightly because children will always want to pursue a relationship with their biological parent, regardless."

@TheBenjMark added:

"There's no prize for raising someone else's children."

@MaqPaulM said:

"They are only your kids when that man is dead and the grave is also unmarked. Other than that, they will always default to their biological father. Don’t be misled."

Other Briefly News stories about stepfathers

A woman posted a video showing appreciation to her late stepfather, who went out of his way to take good care of her.

One man who is a stepdad left his partner gushing as she recorded a moment when he was helping his stepson with getting ready for school.

People were touched by a video of stepchildren who showed love to their stepfather when he came back home.

A dedicated and supportive step made sure that his daughter caught an early bus right on time by escorting her to the station.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News