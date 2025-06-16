Gagasi FM radio personality DJ Sphectaula opened up about fatherhood and the important role of present fathers in society

As the country commemorated Father's Day, one-half of the Kings of the Weekend duo spoke about leaving a legacy for his kids

He shared that he wants his work to open doors for his children when they are older, so they can benefit from his hard work

DJ Sphectaula said he wants to leave a legacy for his children. Image: Sphectacula

Source: Instagram

Seasoned radio personality DJ Spectacula is all about that present dad life. The South African muso recently opened up about his important role as a father.

DJ Sphectacula on being a father

Sphectacula is part of the celebrated hip hop/house duo Sphectacula and DJ Naves, also known as The Kings of the Weekend. He has spoken about how he tackles fatherhood.

According to TshisaLIVE, DJ Sphectaula has omitted profanity from his music to accommodate his role of being a father. He said that he wants to refrain from exposing his children to that type of content, so they do not think it is cool.

Mzansi peeps celebrated Father's Day on Sunday, 15 June 2025. For the Weekend hitmaker, it is all about leaving a lasting legacy for his little ones. He told the news publication that he wants his work to open doors for his children, so they can benefit from his hard work when they are older.

“I want them to benefit from being Sphectacula’s kids, and not have doors closed on them. My legacy must make their lives easier, not harder,” he was quoted saying.

DJ Sphectaula shared what legacy he wants to leave for his children. Image: Sphectacula

Source: Instagram

Sphectacula opens up about his kids

The Gagasi FM presenter is a father to a nine-year-old boy, and he also recently welcomed his three-month-old son. For him, celebrating the most priceless moments is key. He mentioned how his son enjoys going to the beach with him. The star also gushed over his little one, whose face brightens up when he calls him via video call.

“To vocalise and show how much I love my children. They must never doubt it and go looking for father figures while I’m still alive and capable.”

What advice does Sphectacula have for dads?

DJ Sphectacula offered some sound advice to supportive fathers out there. He mentioned how being a present dad is crucial for children, saying money can never buy missed moments back.

He also stated the importance of being there for your children and making sure they have a father to turn to in their time of need.

“Hustle hard, but be a present father first and a wallet second,” he strongly advised.

Bianca Naidoo celebrates Riky Rick

In a previous report from Briefly News, Riky Rick's wife, Bianca Naidoo, remembered him during Father's Day.

The late star's wife posted a reel showing their memories together with their children on Instagram.

"Today we remember you with DEEP love, a day to cherish our memories and the love we shared. Happy Father’s Day, Dada..Love you ALWAYS & FOREVER 🏆 ❤️‘One man that changed the world.’"

Source: Briefly News