Popular actor and media personality Moshe Ndiki recently discussed being a father through surrogacy

The TV personality also revealed in an interview on Mommy Diaries Podcast why he chose a white surrogate to carry his twins

South Africans took to his interview to celebrate his journey to fatherhood and congratulate him

Moshe Ndiki discusses being a surrogate dad. Image: MosheNdiki

Source: Instagram

Former Gomora actor and TV personality Moshe Ndiki recently opened up about fatherhood and his twin boys.

Ndiki, who recently shared photos of his twins on social media has revealed why he opted for a white surrogate in his latest interview.

The TV personality recently opened up about the journey to fatherhood through surrogacy in an interview with Mapaseka Koetle on Mommy Diaries Podcast.

Ndiki also shares that he chose a white surrogate because of tradition. He adds that because the mom is white, he won't have to deal with a lot.

"It's less complicated," says the actor.

Social media users respond to Ndiki's interview

@IpelengNtlele-o9n said:

"Raise the child that you have not the child that you want, very powerful. I swear this show is teaching us to be better parents."

@siphelelemdlalose5558 wrote:

"Every girl needs a Moshe Ndiki as a friend in their lives, he's so humble, loving and genuine. I wish him all the best with the kids, and may he find the love that he deserves. I really enjoyed the show. You guys bring out the best in each other, I didn't know Mapaseka was this funny."

@boitshepokekana2039 replied:

"I love this guy, and his surrogacy journey was so beautiful, and I love how he also loves and values his surrogate."

@ogopolengmathibe1767 responded:

"I dont get tired of listening to Moshe. He goes to a lot of podcasts, and I love it."

@tshepangkhitshane8366 said:

"I knew that an interview with these 2 will be epic and I was not disappointed. I received so much information about surrogacy, especially what it means to African families, thank you for the information, Moshe. Beautiful interview, both entertaining and informative."

@lysabelkutya6561 wrote:

"Is it too early to say this is the episode of the year? I don't think that there will be an episode that will beat this one. Shu, this was a great one."

noluviwentandane4892 replied:

"The way I was blushing right through this episode. I mean the chemistry, energy and everything ikhona (was there) guys."

@PumzileElizabethmkhwanaz-fq3il wrote:

"Ahh, I loved and enjoyed this one. As a single parent to an 8-year-old girl, watching this episode has taught me the importance of having a community and also reaching out when I need help. Thanks @Pasie."

Actor and TV personality Moshe Ndiki opens up being a dad. Images: MosheNdiki

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki opens up about his family dynamics and being accepted as LGBTQ: “I speak openly”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Moshe Ndiki recently opened up about being accepted by the older generation in his family.

The media personality shared his family dynamics, saying his loved ones adore him and that he doesn't take it for granted.

His sweet interactions with his family members had fans feeling giddy and happy for him.

Source: Briefly News