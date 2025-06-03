Media personality Moshe Ndiki is trending after heartwarming photos of him with his twin sons flooded social media

Ndiki often trends whenever he shares moments from his fatherhood journey, which he first opened up about in 2020

One of the now-viral photos, shared on X, has garnered thousands of reactions and comments from netizens

Media personality Moshe Ndiki is trending after his photos with his twins flooded online.

Moshe Ndiki was having some fun with his twin sons. Images: moshendiki

Source: Instagram

Thanks to his huge social media following, Moshe Ndiki often trends whenever he posts or gets posted.

Moshe Ndiki melts hearts with viral photo of twin sons

Taking to X formerly Twitter, popular user Minister of retweets(reposts) shared a photo of the star with his twins in all smiles and captioned the post:

"Moshe Ndiki and his twins."

The post has gained over 185 views, over 4 000 likes, and 110 reposts.

Little is known about when the post was taken, but fans quickly flooded the comments section with their two cents.

Gushing on Moshe Ndiki's viral photo, @WizzyNgcobo commented:

"Who said money can't buy you happiness."

After all, this is not the first time he has shared photos and videos with his twins.

Moshe Ndiki opens up about his journey into fatherhood

The star has been flooding his social media feeds with priceless moments with the twins, from shopping sprees to sponsored advertisements.

In 2020, the seasoned star revealed that he had taken steps to become a father through the process of surrogacy.

However, four years later, the star welcomed twins after a lengthy process.

During one of his interviews, he revealed that the journey was beautiful and challenging.

In 2023, he revealed that the twins were a perfect birthday gift to himself since he had prayed for this miracle.

However, during the lengthy period of surrogacy, the star had a fallout with his then-partner Phelo Bala, who had joined him on the surrogacy journey.

Moshe Ndiki's twin sons' names revealed

In one of his Instagram posts last year the star seemingly revealed twins' names in an Instagram post.

The star revealed that one of his twin boys’ names is Thalanda Alexander Moshe Ndiki.

Thalanda Alezander Moshe Ndiki’s twin brother is named Ntaba Lehlohonolo Siyolo Ndiki.

However, little is known about his twins since he has managed to keep them out of the spotlight.

Thanks to his reality show, fans have had a sneak peek of his private life, which he has managed to keep under wraps since his thrust into the limelight.

His kids have fast become a complementary brand to his portfolio.

Lately, he has been winning several ambassadorial gigs, of which his twin sons have been part.

Moshe Ndiki reflects on his path to fatherhood

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki shared explicit details on how his sons were conceived.

The media personality opened up to his fans in detail about what happened in the fertility clinic.

Thanks to his huge social media following, his fatherhood journey often thrusts him into top trends.

