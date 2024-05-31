South African TV personality Moshe Ndiki and his twins looked all handsome on the Bona magazine cover

The star shared the picture of the magazine cover on his Instagram page and mentioned that he was thrilled to have done this with his boys

Many fans and followers of the star flooded his comment section with complimentary messages

Moshe Ndiki is overjoyed as he stepped into the world of fatherhood, and he recently stunned a cover of a magazine with his sons.

Moshe Ndiki and his twins grace the Bona magazine cover

Media personality Moshe Ndiki has been enjoying every moment of his fatherhood journey. The star always shares content of himself and his sons, and previously, he posted a video of himself doing their laundry.

Recently the Ready Steady Cook SA host graced the cover of Bona magazine with his twins and he posted the picture of it on his Instagram page and wrote:

"Covering all things fatherhood ,career and family life. I’m so super excited and thrilled to have done this with my babies. ❤️I’m living an answered prayer honestly."

Fans compliment Moshe and his twins

Shortly after he shared the picture of the cover magazine, many social media users complimented the star and his sons. See some of the comments below:

somizi wrote:

"I still say. You are brave and I’m here for it. I am trusting a fashion student to design for you a cover. You look amazing."

lornamaseko said:

"Aaaaaaaahhhhh oh my gosh."

mnqandis responded:

"Yhuuu ababahle nje abantwana. The left one has Daddy’s gestures & uzogeza nje ngo Tata. Cuteness loading petuna."

buhlesamuels replied:

"Awwwuuuu so nunu’s maan."

phila.tyekana said:

"Aaaaah. Love this."

mitamangale complimented:

"Aaaah this is cute."

