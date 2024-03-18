Media personality Moshe Ndiki recently bagged a new gig as the host of Ready Steady Cook SA

Moshe Ndiki told Briefly News that he is excited about this new role and spoke about what he gets up to before the cameras start rolling

Celebrity Chef Neo Nontso also gushed to Briefly News about how Moshe's involvement made the experience better

Moshe Ndiki bagged a new hosting gig on the S3 cooking show, 'Ready Steady Cook SA'. Image: @moshendiki

Funny man and media personality Moshe Ndiki has left his followers jumping for joy because they finally get a chance to see him adding some spice to a new reality cooking show.

Moshe Ndiki is the new Ready Steady Cook SA host

Social media is bursting with excitement as Moshe Ndiki shares some good news with his fans and followers. The star has been making major headlines and even his best friend, Somizi Mhlongo, celebrated the wins he bagged in 2024.

Moshe recently bagged a new gig as the Ready Steady Cook SA host, a reality cooking TV show that will premiere on Monday, 18 March 2024, on SABC's S3 at 7pm.

Moshe told Briefly News in an interview that he is excited about this new role. He shared some secrets about how he prepares himself before the cameras start rolling:

"It’s very important to build a chemistry with the contestants and the celebrity chefs from backstage, because it helps drive the conversation on set."

One of the celebrity chefs who is part of the show, Chef Neo Nontso, also shared with Briefly News that she recalled telling the show’s producers how Moshe has made the experience better:

"Ndiki is so hilarious."

Neo added his tagline, "What do you mean? I’m too good to be true, too fresh to flop," is enough to have anyone in stitches.

"He has also made this experience very comfortable for us. He is just a natural."

Chef Lorna Maseko, who is also taking part in this cooking show, told Briefly News about the difference between Ready Steady Cook SA and other shows:

"The difference with this cooking show is that it's about having fun while doing what we love to do, which is to cook, and though you won't win always, but at the end of the day you still know how to cook."

Khaya Dladla and Thando Thabethe congratulate Moshe

The former The Queen star also shared the good news on his Instagram page, and many netizens congratulated him.

See the post below:

Moshe's celeb friends sprinkled some love on his post.

Khaya Dladla praised him:

"Well done, my babe."

Thando Thabethe said:

"Let’s gooooo."

Simz Ngema beamed with pride:

"I’m so proud of you, friend."

Nomsa Buthelezi-Shezi complimented Moshe:

"Congratulations, Moshe ,you deserve everything beautiful in the world."

Entrepreneur Ndo Maleho had only love for Moshe:

"I mean!!!! Congratulations chom’am."

