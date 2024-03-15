Mzansi reminisced about Black Coffee's come up and humble beginnings before his success

An old poster of the DJ's event was revealed, where he used to charge a measly R10 as an entry fee

Netizens marvelled at Coffee's growth, saying his success was a testament to his patience and trusting the process

Mzansi reflected on Black Coffee's humble beginnings with his old event poster. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

A throwback photo from Black Coffee's humble beginnings left Mzansi feeling fuzzy inside. The picture was of a club event poster where patrons were charged R10 to see Coffee, and fans compared it to how much he reportedly charges now for a booking.

Mzansi looks back to Black Coffee's come-up

Fans recently uncovered an old event poster from 2009 where Black Coffee was booked to perform.

The poster, dated Friday, 21 August 2009, showed Coffee as the headlining act, where DJs Klaas and Karri would also perform.

This was a month before he released Home Brewed, and Coffee already had some awards in his cabinet, including a SAMA for Best Dance Album.

However, what stunned fans was the R10 entry fee for the event, which, compared to the reported R5.5M booking fee he charges now, is close to nothing.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared the poster and lauded Coffee's growth:

"Every big thing starts small."

Mzansi shows love to Black Coffee

Fans admired Coffee's growth and success and that he, too, started out small like every other budding artist:

SchoolsinNaija advised:

"Never despise the days of small beginnings. Everything good will come, just keep putting in the hard work."

Dingswayo_N posted:

"Very encouraging!"

Bongisafrank wrote:

"The car collection and the house make sense."

Sandiso__N was stunned:

"So Black Coffee can actually buy the entire SA music industry."

nicksta_napo wrote:

"Started from the bottom now we here!"

WillyShikongo encouraged:

"Trust the process, ntwana."

Black Coffee casually flaunts his wealth

In more Black Coffee updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the DJ showing off his multimillion-rand Patek Philippe.

Coffee is known to have a taste for the finer things in life, be it clothes, accessories, or even his new mansion.

He recently showed off his impressive car collection that boasts some beasts, including a Maserati MC20.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News