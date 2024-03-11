Black Coffee recently rocked a multi-million-rand Patel Philippe Nautilus

The DJ hosted an extravagant star-studded house warning and birthday celebration and pulled out all the stops

Mzansi was stunned yet impressed by Coffee's expensive taste, where some threw shade at his alleged child maintenance drama

Black Coffee stunned fans with his multi-million-rand Patek Philippe Nautilus at his housewarming. Images: realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Happy birthday, Black Coffee! When it comes to the finer things in life, the We Dance Again hitmaker doesn't spare a dime and fans got to see how long his money stretches when he rocked a watch worth over R4M. But not just any arm candy, Coffee brought out a Patel Philippe Nautilus and left netizens gagging.

Black Coffee wears multi-million-rand Patek Philippe

When fans aren't raving over his music and superstar status, Black Coffee keeps the streets talking about his expensive taste.

We saw this when netizens couldn't get enough of Coffee's Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus; this time, he took it up a notch when he introduced Mzansi to his Patek Philippe Nautilus.

The pricey brand is usually worn by American rappers and A-listers, and Coffee proved that he could rock with the best of them when he brought out his piece worth just over R4M.

Twitter (X) user MDN News shared a video of Coffee wearing his watch at his extravagant housewarming and 48th birthday celebration:

Mzansi weighs in on Black Coffee's watch:

Netizens were stunned by Coffee's expensive taste and sang his praises:

noahxche was stunned:

"I need to make more money!"

BinLaden04 wrote:

"Lol, this guy gets paid in dollars and euros most of the time; this is probably like change to him."

lifeoftarantino said:

"Guys, it’s Black Coffee."

Meanwhile, others questioned why he would allegedly have his ex and children's electricity cut when he could clearly afford it:

phumlaexists threw shade:

"Yet there were limits when it came to supporting the children."

MdumiseniXoli said:

"But dare they ask him to pay the electricity bill."

K__4Kelz posted: posted:

"I hate people who don't know what to do with their money."

