Black Coffee bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus and shook the internet

Mzansi was left in awe over the luxury car, and many wondered how much it cost the Drive hitmaker paid

Pictures of the new car went viral online, making people curious as to just how many luxury cars Black Coffee have

DJ Black Coffee added a brand new green Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus to his insane car collection. Image: @realblackcoffee

Source: Instagram

Black Coffee knows a lot about luxury, and his latest addition to his expensive car collection is proof of that.

A new Mercedes for Black Coffee

Grammy-award winning DJ Black Coffee bought a brand new Mercedes-Benz G 63 Brabus. The internationally acclaimed DJ shook the internet when pictures of his green lux car went viral.

It was posted by @race1, who captioned the pictures by highlighting the specs of the car.

Mzansi left in awe over Coffee's car

Netizens were amazed by the new whip, but it begged the question, how much does it cost to drive such a beast.

Car lovers added their opinions on the car, with others lauding Black Coffee's taste. This is what fans had to say about the new ride:

unofficially_nk said:

"Looks great, the rear end looks weird...the circle above the bumper is begging for a Mercedes or Brabus badge."

bokani20683 said:

"And to think I'd just seen this is actually hilarious, Black Coffee will make you throw a hmmm nuke."

jaime.fou said:

"The man has taste, really nice colour."

paijes_mufasa said:

"Even without the spare wheel it still looks hard."

phillipgqitiyeza said:

"Insane. @realblackcoffee you're one in a million with this flame."

Black Coffee pays homage to Zahara

In a previous report from Briefly News, Black Coffee paid a heartwarming tribute to the late Zahara in an emotional social media post.

The DJ posted a photo of the late Loliwe singer and said she healed a lot of people with her music. Zahara was hospitalised two weeks after her lobola negotiations and spent three weeks there before she passed on.

Zahara will be laid to rest on 23 September at her hometown of Phumlani in the Eastern Cape.

