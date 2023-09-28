South African music producer and singer Zakes Bantwini recently gained viral attention for driving a Mercedes-AMG SL 43, showcasing his success and affinity for luxury cars

As a Friend of the Brand for Mercedes-Benz, he initially received a Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC valued at R3.4 million

The vibrant red Mercedes-AMG SL 43th that the star drove at the DStv Delicious Festival, garnered admiration from South Africans on social media

South African music producer and singer Zakes Bantwini is proof that hard work pays off. The Grammy Award-winning star recently went viral for driving the latest Mercedes-AMG SL 43.

Zakes Bantwini shows off his new Mercedes-AMG SL 43 valued at R2.4 Million. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini flaunts R2.4 million Mercedes Benz

Zakes Bantwini is one of the many South African celebrities with an eye for pricey German cars. The star made headlines recently when he joined the Mercedes-Benz family as a Friend of the Brand. He received a mouthwatering Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC valued at R3.4 million that left South Africa's social media buzzing.

A few months after getting the whip, Zakes Bantwini was spotted cruising in a red Mercedes-AMG SL 43 at the DStv Delicious Festival. Pictures of the star and his pricey car were posted on Instagram by Mercedes Benz South Africa. The caption read:

"Rhythm meets horsepower as Grammy-winning @zakesbantwini cruises in the vibrant new Mercedes-AMG SL 43."

Mzansi can't get enough of Zakes Bantwini's Mercedes Benz

South Africans loved Zakes Bantwini's eye-catching car. Many expressed that the car looked perfect for the superstar.

amarachiokafor6 said:

"❤️ the best people in car ❤️❤️"

@sjwembu wrote:

"Large ❤️"

@amarachiokafor6 added:

"My love for Mercedes Benz ❤️"

@empires9468 commented:

"So beautiful."

