Zakes Bantwini will be driving in style in the next one year after getting a brand new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC valued at R3.4 million

The Grammy Award-winning star received the stunning car at a colourful ceremony after joining the Mercedes-Benz family as a Friend of the Brand

The Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC is a luxurious yet powerful machine that accelerates from a standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds

Zakes Bantwini's new Mercedes Benz will leave the star's followers drooling. The Sama and Grammy Awards-winning singer will cruise with the beast for the next 12 months.

Zakes Bantwini gets brand new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC valued at R3.4 million

Congratulations are in order for Zakes Bantwini, real name Zakhele Madida who recently entered a partnership with Mercedes-Benz Cars South Africa. According to a statement shared by the company, Zakes Bantwini will be driving the lush vehicle worth over R3.4 million for 12 months.

According to a statement shared by the company, Zakes Bantwini is the second Friend of the Brand to drive a Mercedes-EQ electric vehicle.

The EQS 53 is the top of the range as it develops 484 kW and 950 Nm, and accelerates from standstill to 100 km/h in a mere 3.8 seconds. The EQS 53 costs R3,418,600.

According to WLTP, the EQS 450+ has a driving range of up to 782 km, while the AMG EQS 53 reaches a maximum distance of 586 km.

The classy whip reportedly costs a staggering R3,418,600.

Zakes Bantwini on getting a new Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC

The star said he is happy to be collaborating with the company. He also noted that it's a dream come true to drive a Mercedes Benz. The Osama hitmaker said he will enjoy driving the car for the next year.

"Growing up in the ghetto, everyone dreams of one day driving a Mercedes-Benz. Every car that you drive along the way is just a stepping stone to one day having the opportunity to get behind the wheel of a Benz.

"It’s therefore an honour to have joined the family and to have the opportunity to enjoy this incredible car over the next 12 months."

