South African-born Hollywood actress Thuso Mbedu was named the new brand ambassador for L’Oréal

The French cosmetics company made the announcement on its socials and penned a welcoming post

Celebrities including Viola Davis and Zozi Tunzi congratulated the actress on bagging the lucrative deal

Thuso Mbedu bagged a brand partnership with L’Oréal Paris. Image: Steve Granitz and Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Thuso Mbedu landed a deal with L'Oréal Paris as the brand ambassador and spokesperson in the Sub-Saharan Africa region.

The actress celebrated the huge milestone on her Instagram and reposted the announcement from the leading cosmetics company.

L'Oréal Paris welcomes Thuso Mbedu with sweet Instgram post

According to The South African, L'Oréal said it was thrilled to welcome Thuso to the family and that it was a privilege to work with a star of her calibre involved in philanthropic work.

"In addition to her successful international acting career, Thuso is passionate about empowering women and girls by providing them with educational resources alongside the non-profit organization Save The Children."

The company said that it hopes the brand partnership will inspire and uplift people from different backgrounds to embrace their unique beauty and boost their confidence, reported ZAlebs.

SA showered Thuso with compliments and said the deal was major on top of her success in Hollywood.

Thuso Mbedu becomes the face of Christian Dior

Last month the actress also sealed a deal with Christian Dior as the face of the Gris Dior global fragrance brand.

See the Instagram post below:

Celebrities and Sout Africans congratulate Thuso Mbedu

@gail_mabalane posted:

"Congratulations Thuso! This is for many, MANY girls of colour all around the world! YOU ARE WORTH IT!"

@violadavis mentioned:

"Thuso! Beautiful! Welcome to the family! Congratulations ❤️"

@bonniembuli said:

"CONGRATULATIONS mami, So amazing, God is good."

@lifewithkarabo commented:

"Some ancestors really pull overtime.Congratulations."

@masego_a_bua stated:

"Congratulations Thuso You are such an inspiration."

@zozitunzi added:

"Major! Congratulations Thuso.❤️"

@juluguesthouse wrote:

"Zulus are STUNNING mara."

@olwe2lesh said:

"This is big!! Love this."

