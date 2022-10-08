Thuso Mbedu told her followers online that she recently paid the Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School a visit

Everyone at her former school happily received the star, with loud clapping and screams from the girls

People on the socials are very proud of what Thuso has managed to accomplish as an actress overseas

Thuso Mbedu with students at her old High School in Pietermaritzburg. Image: @thuso.mbedu

Thuso Mbedu went to sprinkle some inspiration at the Pietermaritzburg Girls' High School, where she was a pupil. She received a warm welcome from the students and teachers, with the girls screaming at the top of their lungs for her.

The actress posted the pictures and video from the day on her Instagram page on Friday and captioned the collage by saying:

"I will obviously come up with a very long caption talking about my high school but I still want to sit with it a little more."

Her local supporters have loved watching Thuso taking over Hollywood with her leading role in The Underground Railroad and recently starring in The Woman King. So it is good to see that even though she's an A-Lister now, she remains accessible to her core fanbase at home.

Have a look at her images and video below:

Thuso's Mzansi followers were very touched by her recent trip to Kwa-Zulu Natal and giving the girls a moment they will never forget. Read some of their comments underneath:

@akuagawe mentioned:

"The way you clap along with the girls. What a gem."

@mvelo_ngubane said:

"Pietermaritzburg, stand up for your very own."

@mfundonkabini asked:

"Who watched the entrance video more than once?"

@nonhlanhladubazane23 added:

"You are an amazing person Thuso. A star was born. Our young girls and boys look up to you and you never disappoint or miss. How we love you, nana."

@nkosidukes stated:

"We all need mentors to make it in life, keep on shining and giving back and encourage the youth to see that it's possible and you are a living testimony."

@unamandlakhuzwayo_ shared:

"Seeing you was an honour and a privilege. If only we could go back."

@selicia_d posted:

"Where one comes from is a place to be never forgotten. "

@fancy_nanzyee wrote:

"This is beautiful- Lord knows we need a little inspiration. Halala Thuso! "

