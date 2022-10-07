Zama Ngwenya ticks one item off her to-do list for 2022 by getting herself a cool car to whisk her around town

The woman celebrated by sharing stunning pictures with her followers and the amazing news of her recent purchase

Netizens congratulated her on her achievement, and some said that she has inspired many of them to keep working hard

Zama Ngwenya is collecting her new car at the dealership. Image: @Zamangwenya

Source: Twitter

In today's economic climate, it's always great to see young Mzansi people achieving their goals. A Twitter user @Zamangwenya_ posted on her page that she got herself a new VW car and was beaming with happiness.

The gorgeous ladies shared pictures collecting her new ride at the Hatfield VW Bryanston dealership.

In a follow-up post, Zama opened up about writing a list of things she wanted to achieve in the year 2022 and getting herself a new car was one of those goals. She said:

"I'm a firm believer in manifesting! God has granted my wishes and even upgraded them."

Check out her full Twitter post:

Looks like Zama is well on track to creating the life that she envisions. Her proud followers cheered her on with positive messages. Read some of the comments below:

@Godfavori said:

"His promises are yes and amen. He never disappoints. Congratulations."

@LwaNtshangase wrote:

"So happy for you, mama! ❤️"

@waveyboi9 posted:

"A girl like you in my life."

@DMavie4 commented:

"Wow, congratulations, well done."

@ndlovu_timmy added:

"He really did! This is incredible!"

@MaponyaJonas mentioned:

"Seeing you attaining your goals has been the most beautiful thing I've been witnessing. I am forever inspired."

@olwethu_NN wrote:

"Congratulations, Zama. I’m so happy for you."

@hlobiE_EeEe tweeted:

"Sithi halala."

Source: Briefly News